Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, recently announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Joe Billhimer as executive vice president and Bill Mikus as vice president of human resources for the company’s two new Pennsylvania gaming, dining and entertainment destinations.
Billhimer will be responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the development of two new Live! Casino properties in Hempfield Township and South Philadelphia. His extensive experience in the gaming and hospitality sector will lead the brand toward significant growth as it breaks into a new gaming market.
Billhimer brings more than 25 years in the gaming and hospitality industries to his new position, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. in Reno, Nevada. He also served as president of MTR Gaming, based in Wexford, prior to its merger with Eldorado Resorts. Billhimer also served as chief executive officer of Premier Entertainment, where he was named Casino Journal’s “Executive of the Year” for his efforts in developing, and redeveloping, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi after its destruction by Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, Billhimer has held leadership positions at Foundation Gaming Group, Caesars Entertainment’s Grand Casino Resort in Gulfport, Mississippi, and Casino Magic Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
“We make it a priority to hire experts of the highest caliber in the industry and we have certainly found that in Joe. Under his leadership, we are confident that our new Live! Casino properties will deliver the same unparalleled gaming and entertainment experiences that guests have come to expect at our other Live! branded locations,” said Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group. “We join Joe and his team in our excitement to usher in a new era for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with projects that will positively impact surrounding communities through strategic economic development, employment opportunities and philanthropic initiatives.”
Located in Hempfield Township, Live! Casino Pittsburgh will set a new standard for development for the county in the areas of economic opportunity and inclusivity for local residents. The 100,000-square-foot facility will feature 750 slots and electronic table games and approximately 30 live action table games, a Sportsbook and nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues.
The new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will be a world-class gaming, dining and entertainment destination, located in the heart of the Stadium Entertainment District in South Philadelphia. Upon opening in early 2021, this anchor property at 900 Packer Ave. will transform the area into an integrated sports, entertainment and casino resort destination, which already welcomes more than 8.5 million visitors a year. The 1.5 million-square-foot facility will feature more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, Philadelphia’s only FanDuel Sportsbook, 2,200 slots and electronic table games, 150-plus live action table games, including poker, and a variety of dining and nightlife options.
Mikus will lead recruitment efforts to fill thousands of new jobs generated by Live!’s expansion into Pennsylvania. As the vice president of human resources, he supports all efforts related to workforce planning, organizational culture, team member engagement and training and development for the new Live! Casino Pittsburgh and the new Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia.
A human resources executive with two decades of experience, Mikus recently ended a nearly decade-long run with Valley Forge Casino Resort just outside of Philadelphia. In 2011, he helped open Valley Forge, the first full-service resort casino in Pennsylvania, with hotel, convention, food and beverage, retail, spa, and gaming amenities. He was responsible for all pre- and post-opening functions supporting more than 1,000 employees, including diversity and community outreach and the development of comprehensive benefits programs.
In 2006, Mikus began his career in gaming when he joined Caesars Entertainment. As the vice president of human resources for multiple properties in the Atlantic City marketplace, he executed award-winning comprehensive strategies to increase employee satisfaction and engagement.
