Cookbook features recipes from Diocesan clergy

Flemish and Huguenot immigrants in the East End of London are credited with inventing oxtail soup in the 17th Century. Its popularity spread far and wide with recipes as different as the people who make it.
The Benedictine sisters at the monastery in Eichstadt in the German state of Bavaria had their own recipe that unlike many versions was heavy on wine and did not include vegetables. They even thickened it and added lemons and hard boiled eggs.
They brought that recipe with them when in the 1930s a group immigrated to St. Vincent Archabbey and St. Vincent College in Unity Township where the soup became a favorite holiday treat. That ended when they left St. Vincent for their St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township. The tradition fell by the wayside with the death of Sister Elidas, affectionately known as the Soup Sister.
Thanks to the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, and the help of a nun, a recipe as close to what everyone remembers is included in the newly released cookbook, “Faith and Food,” a collection of 40 recipes and accompanying stories submitted by bishops, priests and deacons from the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.
Proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the International Priest Program Endowment that has brought more than 30 international priests to serve five-year terms of spiritual and pastoral leadership in diocesan parishes.
“There’s such a strong connection between faith and food,” said Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer and managing director of evangelization for the diocese. “Whether we’re sharing the Eucharist at Mass or saying a prayer before meals in our homes, we realize the importance of giving thanks for the gifts we have been given, especially during the holiday season.”
Father Justin is a monk at St. Vincent Archabbey and pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish in Crabtree. He’s a serious cook and his culinary skills landed him a spot on the television series “Chopped” a few years ago.
He teamed up with Adam Heinnickel, a food service employee at St. Vincent who was familiar with the soup, in search of the original recipe. They also worked closely with the nuns at St. Emma’s.
“With the help of Mother Mary Anne Noll, the prioress, we gathered every version of the recipe we could find,” Father Justin said. “Many were gleaned from scraps of paper written in German shorthand.”
Every recipe was taste-tested at St. Vincent and St. Emma’s until they found one that was most like the oxtail soup they remembered. That’s the one that Father Justin submitted for the cookbook, along with the background story.
The Rev. Daniel Blout, pastor of the partner parishes of Our Lady of Grace in Greensburg and St. Benedict in Marguerite, submitted a ladylocks recipe that was a childhood favorite.
“My mother passed away but my sister Charlotte had her handwritten recipe and sent me a photo of it,” he said. “It’s kind of like a family heirloom and I remember it very vividly from my childhood.”
His mother wrapped the dough around wooden clothespins until Father Daniel and his father cut dowel sticks for her to use. Then they’d help her make them during Advent. It’s a family tradition that he misses.
“I thought it was important to support this cookbook project because my mother was from a Slovak background,” he said. “She was born in 1919 in this country, but she was the daughter of immigrant parents and now over a century later we have immigrant priests from the Philippines and other countries. The least we can do is support them.”
Ladylocks are popular desserts at church events, weddings and banquets.
“There are bakery versions,” Father Daniel said. “But when you get the homemade ladylocks, there’s nothing like them.”
Deacon Daniel F. Frescura, who serves at the partner parishes of St. John de a Salle in Delmont and St. Mary in Export, submitted a recipe for polenta concia. It was passed down from his great-grandfather Joseph Borandi who immigrated to western Pennsylvania from the Piedmont region of Italy.
“His copper polenta pot was one of his prized possessions,” Deacon Frescura said. “The pot and the polenta recipe were given to his daughter Mary, my grandmother. She then passed the recipe and polenta pot to my father, Emanuel.”
His granddaughters Ava and Grea now have the pot and, he added, they know how to make polenta concia. The recipe calls for the addition of sausage, Asiago cheese and heavy whipping cream.
The Rev. Kenneth G. Zaccagnini is pastor at St. Margaret Parish in Lower Burrell and Mount St. Peter Parish in New Kensington, and the partner parishes of St. Joseph and St. Mary of Czestochowa, both in New Kensington. His recipe is for stuffed cabbages that he calls Grandma’s Polish Golumpkis.
The priest grew up in Export and every day he visited his grandmother who lived across the hill. Every day she would ask him what he wanted to eat and it was always the same answer: “Grandma, I will take two of your golumpkis.”
When she reminded him that he had two of them the day before, he would reply, “But it doesn’t matter. I love you and I love your golumpkis.”
When she passed away, his mother took over making the stuffed cabbages. When she passed away, Father Zaccagnini got the recipe that he shares in the cookbook. But it took him a long time figure out what was missing, why they didn’t taste like he remembered them.
“The missing ingredient that you can’t buy is the gift of love,” he said. “My grandmother first and my mom second always made their golumpkis with love.”
And so the first step in the recipe before turning on the oven and boiling the water instructs, “Throughout the process, use unlimited amounts of love.”
“Faith and Food” can be purchased online at DioceseofGreensburg.org/cookbook, or mail a $40 check to Clergy Cookbook, 725 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
