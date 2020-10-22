A 73-year-old Cook Township man is in Westmoreland County Prison after state police allege he fatally shot his wife and stayed inside his home with the woman’s corpse for a week.
Troopers responded to the couple’s home along Route 711 south of Ligonier on Tuesday to check on the welfare of Sandra Montjar, 76, at the request of a relative. When police arrived, Shane Del Montjar met troopers at the door and told them his wife was dead and that her body was inside the home.
He then led Tpr. Jesse Niehenke inside, where Sandra Montjar’s body “was found wrapped within a blanket, plastic wrap and carpet,” Tpr. James McKenzie wrote in court documents. Westmoreland County deputy coroner Steve Grabiak pronounced Sandra Montjar dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police interviewed Shane Montjar several hours later, at which point he admitted to shooting his wife twice in the back, according to court documents.
“He admitted that on the afternoon of (Oct. 13), Sandra Monjar was coughing and choking,” McKenzie wrote in the affidavit. “He went to get water for her and heard a thud when she fell from (the) living room couch to the floor.”
Montjar told the troopers after his wife got back onto the couch, still coughing, he “made a ‘spur of the moment decision’ that ‘I have to do this,’” and went to his bedroom where he got a .25-caliber pistol from his nightstand, walked behind his wife and shot her twice in the back, McKenzie wrote.
He then confessed to cleaning up the scene, wrapping his wife’s body and moving her, according to the affidavit. Montjar told investigators “he had originally planned to burn (the) residence with his wife and himself inside by putting wood and other items in the storage room below the dining room,” McKenzie wrote.
Montjar was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel on charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence and ordered held in the county prison without bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Thiel for a preliminary hearing Oct. 30.
