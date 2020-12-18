The horses, Santa and Mrs. Claus and the elves at STAT Ligonier Therapeutic Treatment Center will be welcoming guests at a drive-by “Winterfest” event from 6 to 9 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 at their grounds at 24 Storm Road, off Rt. 711 in Cook Township.
There will be Christmas music, lights and other decorations, and free cookies and hot chocolate to go.
Admission is free, but the first 100 visitors making at least a $10 donation will receive a small potted blue spruce tree that can be replanted in the spring.
The center offers equine-assisted therapies and adaptive riding and horsemanship services.
