Westmoreland County Controller Jeffrey Balzer called Commissioner Douglas Chew out for an unkept campaign promise. He called Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher a “bully.”
Tempers flared Thursday after Thrasher and Chew voted against proposed raises for the controller’s office employees after the commissioners voted for pay hikes for employees in other departments.
Balzer, who is a Republican, blasted the two commissioners claiming they lied about the financial consequences of the raises and contended that they had verbally committed to the raises earlier in the week.
He called Chew Thrasher’s “lap dog” and referred to him as “Zoey Doug,” in reference to Thrasher’s dog named “Zoey Meatball.”
He went on to say that Chew’s propensity of not telling the truth started early with an unkept campaign promise. When running for commissioner, Chew pledged to donate 60% of his salary to help fund drug court. Chew admitted he had not done so, but claimed it was because the two judges who oversee the program said it was not necessary and that drug court is fully funded through grants.
Balzer said Chew, who earns about $81,000 per year, owes drug court nearly $73,000 after 18 months on the job. He offered to help Chew fill out the necessary forms to do a payroll deduction for the amount.
Chew, meanwhile, said he has instead donated to several nonprofit organizations.
According to Balzer, the financial package he pitched to the commissioners for a handful of staffers would provide cost savings to taxpayers after two positions in his office are eliminated. Thrasher, however, said those eliminations aren’t confirmed and they could be in one year or 10 years.
Balzer claimed several of his employees are underpaid and he is having a hard time retaining employees because they are hired away by other government offices that can pay more.
In fact, he said he’s lost two employees who left for the City of Greensburg because of larger salaries.
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners and Balzer approved raises for dozens of employees in multiple other departments totaling up to more than $67,000. Those raises, Chew and Thrasher reminded Balzer, equated to a $3,000 to $5,000 salary increase and were offset in part by the elimination of other positions.
Although initially against the pay increases in the controller’s office, Kertes decided to support the raises. Since the vote was a split 2-2, the raises failed to pass.
Thrasher said just the fact that there are underpaid employees in the office wan’t enough of a reason to vote for the action.
“All of our employees are underpaid, not just this department. To do that we have to raise taxes,” said Thrasher.
Something Thrasher is not willing to do at this point.
“I’m the only Democrat up here, but I’m being fiscally responsible.”
In addition, Thrasher pointed out that the commissioners awarded more than $125,000 in raises to other staffers in the controller’s office last October.
As to Balzer’s personal comments about her, Thrasher had an answer for that.
“Just another man afraid of a woman in a leadership role,” she added.
