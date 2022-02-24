Contracts awarded for EWCTC building project

A major renovation project several years in the making is moving forward as members of the Joint Operating Committee (JOC) voted Wednesday to award contracts for the $6-million project at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center (EWCTC).
The board unanimously decided to award contracts totaling $5,972,051 for capital improvements, including contracts to Liokareas Construction Co. for $2,445,000 for general construction, Lugaila Mechanical Inc. for $1,344,400 for HVAC construction, Mashan Inc. for $565,375 for electrical construction and A. Liberon for $819,518 for site construction.
The scope of the project includes a completion of HVAC work that includes air handlers and a purification system with ionizers, new windows, replacement of the exterior metal paneling of the building, a security vestibule similar to those found in the school’s three districts, overhauling the lobby, replacing concrete sidewalks around the building, a covered canopy for the student entrance and several other small pieces.
However, the biggest part of the project is redoing the entire envelope of the inside of the building.
As a capital improvement, the project was approved by the JOC, along with its three sending districts, Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley.
In addition to awarding contracts, the JOC also appointed Pitchford Diversified Inc. as commissioning agent for $10,200 and Construction Engineering Consultants Inc. for geotechnical inspection services for $20,500, and acquired the building permit from Derry Township for $56,904.50 and electrical permit from Building Inspection Underwriters of PA for $3,240.
Now that the contracts have been awarded, EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer said the first construction meeting will be held on March 8, to discuss the ordering of materials. The proposed timeline for the project is to start work in May and be completed in October. However, Weimer said the school will need to “be flexible” and “work collaboratively with our contractors” due to the nature of delays with regard to building supplies that’s prevalent in today’s economy.
“Ultimately, what it comes down to is the month doesn’t matter. What matters is impact on students,” said Weimer. “However long it takes, it will take that long. We’re very optimistic, but we also recognize that there are going to be limitations that are beyond the control of our contractors.”
“We’ll just roll with the punches,” Weimer concluded.
In other business, the board also voted to make Heidi Kozar of Greater Latrobe School District chairperson of the JOC for 2022-23.
Other items approved by the JOC at the meeting included:
- A bid of $47,195 from Tri-Star for a Ford Mustang Mach-E as a local match to state funds received as part of the 2021-2022 Pennsylvania Department of Education competitive equipment grant;
- The 2021-2022 revised health and safety plan and revised school calendar;
- Rejection of all bids from R&B Mechanical Inc. due to a clerical mistake, per the withdrawal letter;
- Authorization for the administrative director to advertise for personnel vacancies as necessary for the 2022-2023 school year and to prepare recommendations for hire;
- Hiring of substitute teacher J. William Shirley at previously agreed-upon rates, pending receipt of all clearances and documentation.
In addition, the JOC also recognized the Student of the Month for February, Connor Ellison, a machine tool technology senior from Greater Latrobe.
Ellison enrolled in machine tool technology because he enjoyed hands-on learning and creating things, according to Weimer. His instructor, Ken Pedder, said he nominated Ellison as a way of thanking him for his hard work and to encourage him to continue with his education. He called Ellison “a self-starter” and said he always completes projects without direction.
“You don’t get too many students like him coming through,” added Pedder.
Recently, Ellison assisted Pedder in training instructors from the region at the BotsIQ Machining Workshop and he is a former EWCTC BotsIQ member. He also participated in the 2022 ninth-grade tours and is involved in SkillsUSA, and he is a member of the Greater Latrobe varsity football team.
Connor is currently employed at L & S Machine Co. as a cooperative education student and would like to continue working there. He plans to earn his journeyman papers through an apprenticeship and eventually obtain his college degree.
In his spare time, he enjoys going to the gym and playing video games.
In addition, Weimer shared the news with the board that 21 students from EWCTC competed in the SkillsUSA District Competition on Feb. 21. EWCTC students finished with eight first-place titles, two seconds, two thirds, two fifths, and one seventh-place title. Winners included Greater Latrobe’s Aaron Amoroso, automotive service technology, Paige Caldwell, cosmetology, Brandon Cunliffe, information technology service, and Austin Davis, precision machining; Derry Area’s Caelan Diss, welding; Ligonier Valley’s Renee Fletcher, basic health care, and Jacob Hay, welding; Greater Latrobe’s Brandon Kuhns, computer programming, Julia Ludwig, pin design, Hunter Menear, carpentry, and Hunter Rischel, collision repair technology; Ligonier Valley’s Brayden Selfridge, customer service, team of Olivia Johnston and model Alexis Piper, esthetics; Greater Latrobe team of model Sarah Henderson and Autumn Pavlik for nail care, team of Brendan Cole, Dustin McGinty, Dan Meadway and Mika Piper for team works, Shane Tomb, technical computer applications, Christopher Voytilla, automotive refinishing technology, and Dylan Zurenski, internetworking.
Eleven of the EWCTC students will compete in the state competition April 6-8, in Hershey, and if successful, they could qualify for nationals.
Also, the EWCTC culinary team competed in the ProStart State Invitational on Feb. 23. The top three teams moved on to nationals in Washington, D.C. All recipes had to be developed, prepared, priced and plated by students under strict guidelines and time restraints.
In addition, students from the Mechatronics program traveled to the Haas Factory Outlet on Jan. 27, to learn how to make batteries. Meanwhile, the automotive technology and collision repair programs went to the Pittsburgh International Auto Show on Feb. 18, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.
Weimer also announced that the school received donations of $550 from PPG Foundation for the BotsIQ Team; hair products of $50 from Sally’s Beauty Supply for cosmetology; and hair color products valued at $250 from CosmoProf for cosmetology.
