A recommendation in a recent study to close two Latrobe volunteer fire stations was met with disappointment — though not surprise — by the city’s current chief.
“I’m never in favor of closing stations,” Fire Chief John Brasile said.
“It’s not only in Latrobe, it’s across the county and the nation. There is a very limited number of volunteers.”
According to a completed report by FastAttack Fire Services Training and Consulting, the firm recommended that the city consider the consolidation of Freewill Hose Company No. 3 & 4 on Lehmer Street and Ridge Avenue along with Free Service Unit No. 6 on Lloyd Avenue.
The findings of the report — which also include recommended changes to fire department bylaws, for Westmoreland County 911 to dispatch calls for the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department and modifications on how fire chiefs are appointed — were discussed during Monday’s city council agenda prep meeting.
The report’s recommendation to eliminate stations No. 3 & 4 and 6 was made as a way to reduce costs and department-wide redundancies, Latrobe City Manager Michael Gray said.
Mt. Lebanon Fire Chief Nick Sohyda, who heads the Fast Attack consulting firm, said three stations could adequately cover the city’s 2.32 square miles. He also recommended that Latrobe should eventually look into becoming a two-station department, keeping only Hook & Ladder Co. 2 along Jefferson Street and building a new, state-of-the-art fire station near Latrobe Elementary School.
According to the report, a future fire station could potentially “be funded via savings realized through efficiencies recommended in this report, fewer stations and apparatus, and the sale or lease of existing stations and apparatus.”
Brasile said he suggested to Sohyda the space near the elementary school for a potential fire department building, noting that open, available property is hard to find within the city limits.
Sohyda suggested that city officials explore a capital funding plan if they decide to construct a new fire station. He noted that many modern fire facilities offer amenities such as gyms and sleeping quarters to help retain members and draw new people in.
Sohyda said Latrobe — which currently boasts about 35 active members — is not unlike many volunteer fire departments in Pennsylvania, which have seen a massive decline in membership over the years. Jay Delaney, president of the Pennsylvania Fire Chiefs Association, testified in May before the state Senate’s Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee that in 1970, there were about 300,000 volunteer firefighters in the commonwealth. He said that number dropped to 150,000 by 1985 and has plummeted to 38,000 in 2021.
Sohyda described Latrobe’s current situation as “unsustainable,” with five separate companies with 14 pieces of equipment for roughly 8,000 residents.
“It’s not unique,” he said of the city’s situation. “Pennsylvania has way too many fire departments, there is too much duplication of effort, there’s little regional cooperation. Almost any single company can cover Latrobe. The overlap of their distribution is excessive ... it’s a 1970s system operating in 2021. It’s just not realistic in this day and age.”
According to the fire department website, Latrobe’s five-company system dates back to the early 1900s.
Latrobe Deputy Mayor Eric Bartels views the recommended consolidation as keeping the department sustainable and he is “excited” about what the potential changes may bring.
“I don’t read anything in there as a condemnation (of the department),” he said of the report. “I hope we can get the guys on board.”
Sohyda, who is a 36-year fire service veteran and has been Mt. Lebanon fire chief since 2007, visited all five Latrobe fire stations and spoke with crew members as part of the report. He said stations No. 3 & 4 and 6 were selected as possible elimination targets because of factors such as the number of active members, where those members reside and the condition of the building and department equipment.
Brasile said while fire department consolidation has taken place in the past in nearby Unity Township and other municipalities, firefighters generally don’t want to close existing stations because of the pride and sense of identity that goes along with it.
“I understand there’s a pride thing with guys, but Mrs. Smith doesn’t care about your pride at 3 a.m. when she’s waiting for (firefighters) to come to her house,” he said.
Conversely, Sohyda said the Mt. Lebanon department he leads has one fire station that serves about 32,000 people.
Despite the recommendation in the report, Gray said no final determination has been made on which fire departments may stay or go in the future.
“(Latrobe) only has the membership to support two volunteer fire companies (in the future). It’s not a failure on their part. It’s just where we are in society,” said Sohyda, who has assisted more than 50 fire departments through his firm and compared Latrobe’s current situation to that of DuBois, a small city of nearly 8,000 people in Clearfield County that supports five fire companies.
The City of Latrobe, which owns all five fire stations, budgeted $255,000 for operations and personnel costs in 2021 and had another $30,000 earmarked for insurance coverage. According to the report, each fire company owns the contents of its station, while also spending more than $50,000 per year on equipment and supplies, repairs, batteries, training, fundraising, computers and legal and insurance fees.
Another recommendation in the report would “remove the requirement for the fire chief to be recommended at the result of an election (and) allow the city manager to recommend a candidate based on a formal process, like the appointment of department heads.” The report also noted that at the conclusion of every two-year (fire chief) term, the city manager “may recommend the fire chief for reappointment or open the position to all eligible applicants.”
With Brasile’s two-year term set to expire this year, Gray said he would ask council to consider approving an amendment tied to the report’s recommendation at the November regular meeting.
The proposed change has nothing to do with Brasile’s job performance, city officials said.
“If the department elects a fire chief and you don’t agree, nowhere in your code does it say what you would do,” Sohyda said.
Gray said the position should be treated like any city department head, which includes an interview process and leaves the selection to “pure qualification and experience.” He added that recommending a fire chief based on qualifications would “take out all the drama” and may result in more potential candidates.
“For many years, chiefs were pretty much the smartest firefighter. That hasn’t always made them the best person to build relationships with council, and to build relationships within the department to do policy and procedure,” Sohyda said. “In this day and age, you’re trying to have a service to the public and that shouldn’t be a popularity contest.”
The potential procedural changes come after five former Latrobe volunteer firefighters filed a federal lawsuit this year seeking their reinstatement, the ouster of Brasile and compensatory damages in excess of $150,000 for their expulsion from the fire department and alleged violations of their Constitutional rights.
The lawsuit’s plaintiffs Christopher Blessing, Fabian Giovannagelo, Nico Giovannagelo, Cody Giovannagelo and Ryan Jones allege they were illegally expelled from the department in May as retaliation for speaking out publicly against Brasile and weren’t afforded an appropriate opportunity to appeal those expulsions.
The lawsuit’s plaintiffs allege the station’s shutdown and the suspension seven members came days before Nico Giovannagelo was set to oppose Brasile in the December 2019 election for fire chief. His name was omitted from election ballots, leaving Brasile to run unopposed. Nico Giovannagelo was among seven Hose Co. No. 1 firefighters who remained suspended after the station returned to operation, the suit alleges. The station’s shutdown also interfered with the plaintiffs’ efforts to apply for $185,000 in federal grant funding for equipment at Hose Co. No. 1, the lawsuit alleges.
Additionally, the report recommends allowing the Westmoreland County 911 center to dispatch calls for Latrobe’s fire department. The report said the move would “improve call handling times and allow on-duty drivers to deliver other programs that will benefit the community.”
Brasile said the department has used a phone-based “ring down” station for the past 50 to 60 years.
“(Westmoreland County) 911 still has the capability to dispatch us, but some of the problems are we get direct calls through the house phone, and they come directly to us and they don’t go to 911 because people don’t have a monitoring system on their alarms,” he said. “So what happens is, we get the call and call 911 and let them know where we are going.”
Brasile noted that county 911 also has the ability to contact the department via radio.
Sohyda calls Latrobe’s current system “antiquated” and said having the 911 center dispatch calls for the city fire department would allow a county dispatcher to simply “take the information and hit a button — to me, it’s got to be faster.”
Sohyda noted that Westmoreland County has “an 800-megahertz radio system that they communicate on and the city has its own radio system, which they think is reliable. The county can still dispatch them on the system they are currently using, which I would recommend. It makes it easier for the county too.”
According to the report, 116 of 118 fire stations in Westmoreland County are dispatched by the 911 center, with Latrobe and Monessen being the two exceptions.
“There’s going to be that delay where they (say), ‘Let me transfer you to Latrobe,’” Sohyda said of the city’s current system. “In my county, that’s at least a minute that it sometimes take to process. From an efficiency standpoint, my intent is to make sure the firefighters get out and do things in the community.”
Sohyda said his firm’s recommendation would ensure that on-duty drivers “are not attached to the phone” and would be able to instead perform inspections and be out in the community.
“They aren’t tied to that phone,” Brasile said in response. “They may think they are, but we’re not there for hours on the phone. ... A lot of them would like to get out and about.”
Added Sohyda: “I’m not opposed to taking the fire truck to the ice cream store and the kids come out and see the fire trucks. Or if you had an arts festival or something in town where the firefighter and a driver can sit there and still be available to go to calls, but they’re out in the community.”
Another recommendation in the report is to create a single set of bylaws that covers the entire department, which Gray noted would help eliminate situations and conflicts between company bylaws and department bylaws. City officials said a bylaw committee is working on the matter.
