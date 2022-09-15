Following four months of debate, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, including its president, George Washington and its “father,” James Madison, stepped outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, 1787, to introduce their four-page design for self-government. From its tower, the Liberty Bell chimed, gathering the public to hear the Founding Fathers’ proclamation.
This Sept. 17, Constitution Day, the bells at Ligonier’s Town Hall will also ring at 4 p.m. for one minute to commemorate the document’s signing and announce the start of Constitution Week, which runs from Sept. 17-23. The recognition week is organized by the Fort Ligonier Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Simultaneously, members of Fort Preservation Society Children of the American Revolution (CAR) will be sending the same message from the bell tower of the Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond. They will also be ringing bells at the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival on Constitution Day. The festival takes place Sept. 17 and 18 at Monticue’s Grove.
Nationally recognized, Constitution Week began in 1955 when the DAR petitioned Congress to designate the weeklong observance of the document. Congress adopted the resolution and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law in 1956, according to the DAR website. The week is a time for Americans to reflect and learn about citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, its basis for American heritage and the historical events surrounding its creation.
Constitution Day officially became a civic holiday in 2004 when an amendment by Senator Robert Byrd was passed into law. The United States Department of Education backed the law in 2005 with two allowances that stated the head of every federal agency provide employees with educational materials about the Constitution and that each educational institution that receives federal funding hold a student program each Constitution Day, according to constitutionfacts.com.
“The point of the DAR goals is education, patriotism and historic preservation; part of the things for which the daughters stand,” said Vicki Beaufort, chaplain for the Fort Ligonier DAR Chapter.
As she has for the past several years, Beaufort will deliver bookmarks with the Constitution’s Preamble written on them to Ligonier Valley fifth-graders.
“During the shared lesson that week, we discuss the parts of the Constitution and the reason that it was created,” said R.K. Mellon Elementary School Principal Chris Theys. “In lessons prior to that we talk about the Articles of Confederation and its weaknesses and why a stronger framework was needed for the government. We also discuss the Bill of Rights and the additional amendments to the Constitution as well as the requirements to amend it.”
“You can get copies of the Constitution in booklet form from the DAR for $1,” Beaufort said.
Additionally, Beaufort said she is available to give a 15-minute presentation about the Constitution to schools and other groups.
Ligonier Mayor Butch Bellas has issued an official proclamation, declaring the week which, along with an informative poster, will be placed on the bulletin board outside of Abigail’s Coffeehouse.
The Ligonier chapter of the DAR was established in 1957 and has 65 members, ranging in age from the 20s to the 90s, said Beaufort. Nationally, there are 190,000 members and 3,000 chapters in the nonprofit. Members must be 18 or older and prove direct lineage – by providing documentation – to an ancestor who supported the Revolutionary War.
Chapter Regent Kathy Hugo has five verified ancestors – all from the Ligonier Valley – who were supporters of the American Revolution, including John Brant Jr., a 1777 soldier who marched from the Valley to New Jersey to join George Washington’s troops.
“One of my ancestors was a Minuteman,” Beaufort added.
In addition to their many educational efforts and participation in the annual Ligonier Days parade, the local chapter is pursuing approval from the Loyalhanna Watershed and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy to place a commemorative plaque on the estimated site of the Revolutionary War structure, Fort Preservation, by 2026. The effort is part of the national American150! Project that celebrates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
“Most people don’t even know that there was a Revolutionary War fort here,” said Hugo, adding that the original Fort Ligonier had deteriorated by the time of the revolution, making it necessary to build a new structure for storing Continental Army supplies and maintaining communications with Fort Pitt.
“We are documenting through eyewitness accounts and through pensions of the men that we can find who served at that fort,” Hugo said.
“We are hoping to eventually publish our findings in a book.”
Members of the DAR and CAR will also have an informational table at the Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival Sept. 17 and 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.