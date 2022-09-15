Following four months of debate, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention, including its president, George Washington and its “father,” James Madison, stepped outside Philadelphia’s Independence Hall at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, 1787, to introduce their four-page design for self-government. From its tower, the Liberty Bell chimed, gathering the public to hear the Founding Fathers’ proclamation.

This Sept. 17, Constitution Day, the bells at Ligonier’s Town Hall will also ring at 4 p.m. for one minute to commemorate the document’s signing and announce the start of Constitution Week, which runs from Sept. 17-23. The recognition week is organized by the Fort Ligonier Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

