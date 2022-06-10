Although Unity Township supervisors approved a number of subdivision and consolidation requests at Thursday’s meeting, the board had to deny one consolidation plan due to time limitations running out.
Supervisors Mike O’Barto and Ed Poponick voted to deny the request by James A. Gravatt to consolidate two lots on American Lane into a single lot, which is zoned rural residential. The lot size is .815 acres.
According to the township engineer, the supervisors have a strict timeline of 90 days to act on requests, but applicants can request a waiver to go past the 90 days. However, no waiver was received and a revised plan was not presented either.
Other simple final requests approved at the meeting included:
- Consolidation plan by Patrick A. and Beth B. Cooper to consolidate a parcel on College Drive, which is .2582 acres and is zoned suburban residential;
- Subdivision by Sisters of Mercy New York to separate St. Xavier Cemetery from the remainder of the property on St. Xavier Road, which is zoned B-2, B-3 and M-1;
- Subdivision by Nancy McFeely Flag Trust to divide parcel 3 (32.251 acres) from tax map no. 61-21-00-0-073 on Old Orchard Lane, which is zoned conservation;
- Subdivision by Dale Lutterman to divide a 6.61-acre lot on Luxor Road for the purpose of building a single family home.
All of the plans meet township requirements.
In other action, the supervisors voted to approve the following:
- Resignation of Craig Deuel, as alternate Zoning Hearing Board member;
- Change order No. 1 from Swede Construction Corp. for the salt storage facility cover replacement in the amount of $1,750;
- Final payment of $32,402.28 to Swede Construction Corp. for salt storage facility cover replacement.
In addition, the supervisors announced tickets are currently on sale for the township’s Senior Summer Picnic, which is being held 11 a.m. June 24 at the Lakeside Pavilion, Unity Township Municipal Building.
The cost of the picnic, which is for seniors 55 and over, is $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased at the municipal building. For more information, call 724-539-2546.
