A Connellsville man was ordered Monday to spend the next 40 years in prison for the rape of a child for what a judge called “one of the worst cases of a sexual nature that I’ve seen.”
Back in October, Shawn Tracy Melville, 44, pleaded guilty to eight charges related to a series of sexual assaults against a 12-year-old Derry Borough girl in 2014 that resulted in her giving birth to his child a year later.
Police were alerted to a potential rape in 2014, but the accuser and her mother refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to court documents.
Prosecutors renewed the investigation in 2018 after the accuser’s biological father confirmed his daughter had given birth to Melville’s child.
Eventually, the girl told investigators that Melville had drugged and raped her at least 10 times in 2013.
DNA tests revealed it was 99.9% likely that Melville is the father of her child, according to prosecutors.
Last year, Melville pleaded guilty to rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child, child endangerment and corruption of a minor in a case that one prosecutor said left the child so emotional and traumatized, she couldn’t attend the hearing.
Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Melville to serve 18 to 36 years in prison for the rape count and an additional two to four years in prison for statutory sexual assault.
The defense argued for a lighter sentence, saying Melville didn’t have a prior criminal record at the time of his arrest and was working toward earning a degree in theology and plans to continue those studies through online courses.
Melville, during the hearing, claimed he was drinking when the incidents happened, so he didn’t remember any of it.
