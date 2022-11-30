A local concert this Saturday in Connellsville will bring together artists from all over southwest Pennsylvania as a kickoff to the holiday season.
The Connellsville Christmas Kickoff will be held at the Edwin S. Porter Theatre Dec. 3 with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Atkins Music Center located at 166 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, or online through Eventbrite. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25.
Hip-hop artist and Connellsville native Sean Lewandowski, who performs under the name Sean Ski, organized the event, which will bring 25 artists to the stage. Along with performing himself, the event will be headlined by another Connellsville native, Scott Blasey of The Clarks, and Pittsburgh hip-hop artist Fedd The God, who signed with Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Entertainment.
Food will be available at the venue and Shawn’s Smokin’ BBQ will be onsite as well. The event will also have a picture booth and live painting by artist Brandi Bee. Merchandise from the various local artists will also be available for purchase.
The event will dedicate about 90 minutes to showcasing local hip-hop artists but will also bring a diverse group of local musicians and artists together.
“Locally, there have been shows here but never bringing different genres together,” Lewandowski said.
Blasey has been an inspiration for Lewandowski, after seeing all he has done for Connellsville and southwestern Pennsylvania. After success with his 2021 single “Juiced Up” featuring Chris Webby – a tribute to the HBO drama “The Sopranos” – Lewandowski has been working on his first album while organizing the kickoff concert.
With Christmas weeks away, Lewandowski said it was a perfect time to use music to bring people together. Along with the performances, the Connellsville Christmas Kickoff will host toy and coat drives.
The toy drive is in partnership with One Voice One Community, a local nonprofit that provides a sustainable network of support for human-service organizations in Fayette County. The concert will also be the last day Noel’s Nest of Uniontown will be accepting donations for its coat drive. Along with coats, hats, scarves and gloves donations are also welcomed.
Seeing local businesses and community events return to Connellsville and the surrounding area over the past few years has been a great sight for Lewandowski, who now lives in Latrobe. The concert is how Lewandowski wants to do his part to add to that growth.
“I want it to uplift the community and having events like this is a great way to bring more people, more businesses to southwest PA,” he said.
He hopes with a successful event this Saturday, the Connellsville Christmas Kickoff can become a yearly event that brings together people from all over who love music and the holidays.
“Nothing brings people together like music,” Lewandowski said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
