U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) announced this week inclusion of congressionally directed funding for 14 projects across southwestern Pennsylvania as part of senate fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills, including a project in Latrobe.
According to a news release, $500,000 in congressionally directed funding has been secured to rehabilitate the Brewery Bridge in Latrobe, which carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek.
“I’m pleased to advance this critical funding for projects that support infrastructure, workforce development programs, community health initiatives and more,” Casey said. “As we build back better, these investments will help revitalize communities across southwestern Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.