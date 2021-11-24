Conemaugh Nason Medical Center will adjust the hospital’s visitation policy beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 23, as follows:
- Intensive care/medical-surgical units — One visitor allowed per patient from noon to 8 p.m. daily;
- Labor and delivery — One support person permitted for the duration of the stay. No other visitors are permitted at this time;
- Minors (under age 18) — One parent or guardian permitted for the duration of the stay;
- Emergency department — One support person permitted during the emergency department visit;
- Ambulatory appointments — One support person is permitted to help patients who require extra assistance;
- End-of-life, as well as other situations where a patient’s well-being or mental state benefits from visitors, will be approved by the attending physician in coordination with staff.
For additional information, visit www.Conemaugh.org.
