Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in the region, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown will be enforcing a limited visitor policy effective today, Oct. 7, for all inpatient units, including Crichton Rehabilitation Center and the Emergency Department.
The limited visitation policy includes the following:
- Inpatient adults (18 and older) are permitted one visitor at a time during visiting hours only (noon to 8 p.m. daily);
- Inpatient adult behavioral health patients are temporarily not permitted any visitors;
- Pediatric patients (under age 18) are permitted one parent or guardian at all times;
- Labor and delivery patients are permitted one support person at all times;
- Emergency department patients are permitted one visitor at all times;
- COVID-19 patients are not permitted any visitors at any time;
- Urgent Care patients at MedWELL are permitted one visitor, only if the patient is a minor or needs additional support;
- Transitional Care Unit patients are permitted two adult visitors;
- Outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy patients are not permitted visitors, unless requested by the therapist;
- The care teams will evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis for end-of-life and medical necessity.
Additionally, Conemaugh Physician Group practices recommend that only one visitor or support person accompany a patient to an office visit, and only if support is absolutely necessary. All visitors are urged to use discretion when accompanying patients to inpatient and outpatient facilities across the health system.
“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said William E. Caldwell, CEO, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. “We continue to take all of the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, and we want to reassure our communities that it is still safe to come to our hospitals and clinics should you or your family need care.”
