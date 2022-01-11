To help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases locally, Conemaugh Health System is requesting that patients and visitors ages 2 and older wear medical-grade masks instead of cloth masks at facilities across the health system.
While cloth masks offer some protection, studies show that medical masks offer a higher level of protection from COVID-19 and its variants. Patients and visitors with cloth masks, gaiters or bandanas will be provided a medical-grade mask upon arrival. Masking is required at all times within health system facilities.
“With uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in our community, we must take the steps we feel necessary to protect the health and safety of our personnel, our patients, and our visitors,” said Elizabeth Dunmore, M.D., chief medical officer. “Help us protect our dedicated team members, who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines since this pandemic began, by properly wearing a medical-grade mask in our facilities, getting vaccinated and boosted, and avoiding large crowds or gatherings until transmission decreases in our region.”
The hospital system noted that research continues to confirm that wearing medical-grade masks reduces COVID-19 transmission, hospitalizations, and death.
