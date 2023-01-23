Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.