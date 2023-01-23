Bethlen Communities and Concordia Lutheran Ministries have signed a letter of intent for affiliation that will bring the Ligonier-based senior care provider into the Concordia family of services.
Both parties are participating in a due diligence review period for the next 60-90 days in which they will seek approval from regulatory authorities and negotiate the terms of the member agreement. Once completed, the affiliation will go into effect in the spring.
The move will see Bethlen Communities continue to operate as its own company while retaining its name, nonprofit corporation status and own board of directors. Concordia will become the new parent company of Bethlen, said Molly Stiles, nursing home administrator for Bethlen.
The partnership will provide Bethlen with increased market presence, sharing of best practices, and improved reimbursement rates from insurance plans, Stiles said.
“Bethlen has long enjoyed a strong reputation as a quality provider of senior care services,” Stiles wrote in an email to the Bulletin. “However, Bethlen has not enjoyed strong cash reserves for well over a decade as a stand-alone, independent entity.”
The company looked for an organization aligned with its mission and goals that could provide financial stability, Stiles said.
“(Concordia’s) commitment to serve seniors in a Christian healing ministry is exactly aligned with Bethlen Communities,” she said.
As the parent company, Concordia will hold all of Bethlen’s assets and liabilities, Stiles said. Once the affiliation takes effect, Concordia will dive into Bethlen systems and processes, looking at how the company can make it a more viable community, according to Frank Skrip, director of public affairs at Concordia.
Since 2009, Concordia has grown through acquisitions, adding 10 senior care living facilities, home health and hospice agencies to its organization. Concordia has considered itself a “Christian consolidator” in the industry, working to preserve organizations with Christian roots, like Bethlen Communities, Skrip said.
“We’re very excited for the potential to help preserve a Christian, faith-based organization,” Skrip said.
Bethlen Communities was founded in 1921 as a nonprofit organization serving the needs of older individuals. Bethlen offers skilled nursing, personal care, home health and hospice, in-home companion caregiving services, and the Graceful Aging Wellness Center, according to its website.
Concordia Lutheran Ministries is a faith-based Aging Services Network that was founded in 1881. It is one of the largest nonprofit senior care providers in the United States. It serves an estimated 50,000 people annually at its locations in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and Tampa, Florida.
Along with both organizations being rooted in Christian, faith-based help for older individuals, both Concordia and Bethlen began in response to the need to care for widows and orphans.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it “harder and harder” for nonprofit organizations like Bethlen to keep its doors open, Skrip said. Stiles also said the pandemic’s impact made it realize it needed a strong partner if it wanted to continue operations.
“When you then layer in the impact of COVID, specifically decreased hospital volume and increase in expenses, Bethlen recognized that it would have a more secure future being part of a larger health network which had much deeper cash resources,” Stiles said.
There are no changes expected for 198 employees and nearly 800 patients or families at Bethlen. The company is still actively accepting new residents and patients.
“Families can expect the same quality care that Bethlen has given for decades,” Stiles said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.