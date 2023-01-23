Bethlen Communities and Concordia Lutheran Ministries have signed a letter of intent for affiliation that will bring the Ligonier-based senior care provider into the Concordia family of services.

Both parties are participating in a due diligence review period for the next 60-90 days in which they will seek approval from regulatory authorities and negotiate the terms of the member agreement. Once completed, the affiliation will go into effect in the spring.

