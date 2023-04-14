The acquisition of Bethlen Communities by Concordia Lutheran Ministries was officially completed last week.
The Ligonier-based senior care provider will now be known as Concordia at Bethlen. Concordia at Bethlen will continue to operate its retirement living cottages, personal care units and skilled nursing units across its 140-acre facility.
In-home services such as home health care, companion and hospice care will also fall under Concordia. Those agencies will be called Concordia Home Health of Bethlen and Concordia Hospice of Bethlen.
Concordia at Bethlen will also continue to operate its Graceful Aging Wellness Center, which is open to the public.
In acquiring the Ligonier provider, Concordia will pay off current bank debts and commit $2.5 million to Concordia at Bethlen for capital improvements and help stabilize operations.
Molly Stiles will stay on at Concordia at Bethlen as the organization’s executive director. A new board of directors will include local community members along with representatives from the American Hungarian Churches, which founded Bethlen.
Concordia Lutheran Ministries President and CEO Keith Frndak said in a press release his organization wants to help other Christian missions “continue their work.”
“Concordia and Bethlen began for similar reasons – helping children in need – and both our missions expanded over the years to align perfectly in providing health care,” Frndak said. “We look forward to serving the people of Ligonier and Westmoreland County for many years to come.”
