The acquisition of Bethlen Communities by Concordia Lutheran Ministries was officially completed last week.

The Ligonier-based senior care provider will now be known as Concordia at Bethlen. Concordia at Bethlen will continue to operate its retirement living cottages, personal care units and skilled nursing units across its 140-acre facility.

