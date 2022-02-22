The Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s Compass Inn Museum will host Hands-On History classes — one for cooking and two for blacksmithing — on Saturday, April 9.
The cooking class, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m., will be held in the museum’s historic cookhouse, where participants will assist the museum’s cooks in the tasks at hand, experiencing a variety of cookery techniques and enjoying discussions about 18th- and early-19th-century food preparation, preservation technology, seasonality, diet, and the availability of local and imported foodstuffs — all while cooking scrumptious food that features recipes and ingredients inspired by the cuisine of the historical period. Once the meal is ready, participants will sit down to enjoy the fruits of their labor in the museum’s candlelit warming kitchen.
Those taking part are asked to wear comfortable, closed-toe shoes, as the group will be standing and doing a little bit of heavy lifting. Participants may also want to bring along an apron, their own knife, and paper and pencil for taking notes.
The blacksmithing classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m.
Those who want to try their hand at the trade will work with an experienced blacksmith to learn basic skills and create an item to take home. Classes consist of safety training, fire skills, and discussion of tools used and metal properties.
Blacksmithing has a long history, stretching back to the Iron Age, but the craft itself has changed very little over the years. In the 19th century, blacksmithing played a prominent role in Laughlintown, with the blacksmith making tools and doing repairs for locals and others passing through the area. In addition, they would also shoe horses. One of at least three blacksmith shops in town, the museum’s shop saw numerous wagons, stagecoaches, and horses.
The instructor for this workshop is Ed Appleby of Crafty Apple Forge, a longtime volunteer for the museum.
The registration fee for the cooking class is $80 per person ($75 for members), while the cost for the blacksmithing workshop is $55 per person ($50 for members).
Class size is limited to eight participants age 16 and older for the cooking class.
For the blacksmithing workshop, participants must be age 16 or older, but no experience is necessary. The workshop will be held at the forge on the museum property and is limited to four participants per class.
For more information, contact the Ligonier Valley Historical Society at 724-238-6818 or tgrohall@compassinn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.