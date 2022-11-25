Delicate snowflakes fall as a horse-drawn stagecoach with bells comes down the mountain on the Philadelphia to Pittsburgh Turnpike. You step off the stagecoach and pull your wool coat and scarf a little tighter to your body. You’re greeted at the front door of Compass Inn by Mr. Robert Armor, the owner of the inn. Next, you’re warmed with a mug of piping hot coffee or tea and a serving of chicken and waffles prepared by Mrs. Rachel Armor. You only have about 30 minutes to eat and drink before continuing on to your final destination of Pittsburgh for some business meetings. This is a snapshot of a stagecoach traveler’s journey in the early 19th century in November or December.
Allow yourself to be transported back in time as part of “Compass Inn Museum by Candlelight: Celebrating Yuletide” on select Saturdays and Sundays after Thanksgiving. Watch the snowflakes softly land on the rooftops while smoke lazily moves up through the brick chimneys of the inn. Let the glow of candlelight and warm, flickering fireplaces transport you back in time to when Robert and Rachel Armor operated the inn. Learn about the grueling lives of the Armors when they owned Compass Inn and how they would have celebrated Christmastime in their time period.
