Compass Inn Museum lists upcoming events

Ligonier Valley Historical Society is excited to announce two upcoming events, Hammer-In: A Blacksmithing Event and the first Living History Weekend of 2022, Scoundrel’s Alley. Compass Inn Museum will be giving docent-led tours throughout the museum and grounds for no additional charge during both events.
Hammer-In: A Blacksmithing Event is set for Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Imagine iron glowing, water sizzling, and the sound of multiple blacksmiths striking their anvils all at once, making a resounding ringing in the air. If you can, then Hammer-In event is for you. There will be 25 or so soot-covered smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association demonstrating their craft throughout the historic grounds.
Kicking off the Living History season for 2022 is Scoundrel’s Alley set for June 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Faire Wynds Entertainment is returning to the Compass Inn Museum to bring a fresh, fun look at entertainments of the past. They’ll be portraying Scoundrel’s Alley, a troupe of 4 historical reenactors who educate about the underside of society: scoundrels, rogues, paupers, and other undesirable societal outcasts.
Scoundrel’s Alley will bring to life the lowest parts of society (which can sometimes be dark and disturbing) in a way that is safe, approachable, historical, and suited for all ages. From the entertainment of the sharper making you laugh to the story of the pauper making you cry, this group is dedicated to making history come alive in a way that makes it more real than just a book. The goal of this event is to have everyone — young and old — walk away feeling like they have learned something about the stories, struggles, and histories of the underside of life and enjoyed themselves in the process.
General admission for both events is $12 for adults, $11 for adults (62+), and $8 for youth (6-18). Tickets can be purchased on-site, day of the event. For more information, visit compassinn.org/eventcalendar. For any questions, contact lvhscompassinn@gmail.com or 724-238-6818.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.