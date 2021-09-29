Compass Inn Museum hosts Sixth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest set Oct. 29

Do you have what it takes to carve the spookiest jack-o’-lantern on this side of Route 30? Well, now’s your chance to prove it, at Compass Inn Museum’s Sixth Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest on Oct. 29.
Families and individuals are encouraged to participate. Design it, carve it and display it. There is no fee to enter.
Carve your pumpkin freehand, use a pattern, paint it or decorate it. Winners in each age category will be chosen by popular vote during the Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours that evening. All entries will be on display during the weekend tours starting on Oct. 29 and will be on display through Oct. 31.
First-, second- and third-place winners will be voted on in each of three categories. Categories include Juniors (ages 12 and under), Adults (ages 13 and up) and Families (mixed ages). First-place winners will receive $75, second-place winners will receive $50, and third-place winners will receive $25. In addition, each winner will receive two free admissions to the Oct. 31 Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours.
Drop off your pumpkin between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Compass Inn Museum. Although pre-registration is encouraged, walk-in submissions also will be accepted. Visit www.compassinn.org to download the registration form and contest rules.
“Enter today to show off your great carving skills. We know you are looking forward to getting up to your elbows in a pumpkin,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, Ligonier Valley Historical Society executive director.
“I can’t wait to see how people express themselves through their carvings,” added head museum interpreter Emily Barth.
Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours are hauntingly good fun. Enjoy the fascinating stories of the various inhabitants and travelers who stayed at the inn and hear the fabled ghost stories surrounding them and others. This ethereal and entertaining excursion includes a candlelight tour of the inn, cookhouse and blacksmith shop. While you are visiting the past, you might just feel a presence as you explore the buildings and grounds of Compass Inn Museum.
Family friendly Halloween stories will be told during the 6-7:30 p.m. tours, and haunted stories for more mature audiences will be told during the 7:30-9 p.m. tours Oct. 29-31.
Special Halloween pricing: $11 per person for ages 13-61; $10 per person for ages 62-plus; $7 for children ages 6-12; and free for members, active military and children age 5 and younger. Come in costume if you like. Reservations are encouraged and can be completed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-hauntings-storytelling-tours-tickets-170192447191. Contact Compass Inn Museum at 724-238-4983 if you have further questions.
