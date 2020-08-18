The Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown, along with the Ligonier Valley Historical Society headquarters, will remain closed through Aug. 28 after concerns a staff member at the museum had been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Although the staff member has tested negative for coronavirus, according to an update Monday to the museum’s Facebook page, the precautionary closure will remain in effect.
The closure, announced via the museum’s Facebook page on Friday, also forced the Proctor’s Militia Living History Weekend to be rescheduled. The event, now set for Aug. 29-30, is planned to include an encampment and demonstrations from the Independent Battalion Westmoreland County Pennsylvania re-enactment group, which portrays frontier and militia life in Southwestern Pennsylvania during the 18th Century.
