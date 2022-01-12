The community’s response to a tragic fire in Mount Pleasant Township is beyond anything that Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) Chief Matt Zelenak expected.
“We can’t believe how gracious people in the area have been,” he told the Bulletin.
A fire last Wednesday, Jan. 5, destroyed a home in the village of Norvelt and claimed the life of Alisa J. Richwine, 62, who owned the 1870s brick house on Arbor Lane.
By Friday, the fire company’s Roosevelt Hall was filled with clothing and household goods that people donated to replace some of the items that were lost in the fire.
The call went out immediately for clothing for the survivors of the household. That included Richwine’s sister Cindi Olson, along with Cindi’s daughter Kristen Olson and her son, 6-year-old Isaiah Olson.
“We expected maybe a couple of tables of clothing, but we ended up with probably eight tables full, plus more,” Zelenak said.
“There were toys for the child, too. It left us all speechless.”
Neighbors reported the fire shortly before 11 a.m. when they saw the porch on the house going up in flames. Flames were shooting out of the windows by the time the firefighters arrived. The roof soon collapsed, sending part of the second floor down to the first.
Eight to 10 fire companies responded from Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Richwine was found on the second floor in the back of the house.
“She would have had to come down the steps to get out,” Zelenak said. “We believe that she was trapped.”
The house and its contents are a total loss, and the family dog perished, too.
The house was insured and the family members are staying with relatives, he noted, adding that the cause of the fire may have been electrical.
Donations of clothing and household goods came in from individuals, businesses, the Salvation Army, the Red Cross, church groups and others.
Because Isaiah’s Christmas presents were lost in the fire, the Norvelt VFD put out a call asking for toys to replace them as part of its request for donations, and on Sunday members of the Norvelt, Hecla, Trauger and Calumet fire departments visited Isaiah along with Santa Claus to surprise him with some new presents.
“We have been here for the last two days, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., just collecting things and assisting the family, and the family has been going through it all,” Zelenak said on Friday. “We have so much that it’s overwhelming. Once we sort through everything, we will see what they can’t use. We’ve already been in touch with the school district about donating the excess children’s clothing. We haven’t come up with any plan yet, but we are going to pay it forward by sending things somewhere else where they’re needed. Now we’re asking for monetary donations and gift cards from this point on.”
The family owns a bakery, A Little Slice of Heaven, on Mount Pleasant Road. They are known, too, in the community for their involvement with the fire company, which is also known as Westmoreland Homestead Volunteer Fire Department.
“Cindi and her daughter Kristen used to be members of our ladies auxiliary, and they’re related to several members of our fire department. I know them personally, too,” Zelenak said. “We thank everybody who made an effort to donate to help them. It just restores your faith in humanity when something like this happens and people come together. It’s really amazing.”
To arrange to donate money or gift cards, contact the fire department at 724-423-8558.
