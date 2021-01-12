Community Options will host its 13th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K event on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, in support of people with disabilities.
All funds raised through the event will be utilized to support individuals with developmental disabilities in the Latrobe and Westmoreland County region. The race in Latrobe will be one of 31 Cupid’s Chase races taking place across nine states on the same day.
Each runner will receive a backpack and a T-shirt that reads “Available” or “Unavailable” in the spirit of the Valentine’s Day theme.
To register to participate at any of the Cupid’s Chase race locations, visit the website at cupidschase.org.
For more information about the Cupid’s Chase 5K race in Latrobe, contact Jeffrey Minkovich at 724-221-6119, ext. 6252 or jeffrey.minkovich@comop.org.
