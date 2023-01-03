On Saturday, Feb. 11, Community Options will host its 15th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K event in support of people with disabilities.

This year, the race will once again be held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. All funds raised will be utilized to support individuals with developmental disabilities in the Latrobe area.

