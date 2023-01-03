On Saturday, Feb. 11, Community Options will host its 15th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K event in support of people with disabilities.
This year, the race will once again be held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. All funds raised will be utilized to support individuals with developmental disabilities in the Latrobe area.
The race in Latrobe will be one of 31 Cupid’s Chase races taking place Feb. 11 across nine states.
Each runner will receive a backpack and a T-shirt that reads “Available” or “Unavailable” in the spirit of the Valentine’s Day theme. You can register for any of the race locations at cupidschase.org.
If you would like more information about the Cupid’s Chase 5K in Latrobe, contact Jeffrey Minkovich at 724-221-6119, ext 6252, or email jeffrey.minkovich@comop.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.