Several members of the community took turns at the mic at Thursday’s Derry Area school board meeting to call for board member Sean Kemmerer to resign, primarily over comments and posts he reportedly made online approximately a decade ago.
Kortnee McGinnis of Derry, who cited one such post that used derogatory language to refer to people with intellectual disabilities and people with the genetic disorder Down syndrome, said that she had hoped her children would attend and graduate from Derry Area one day — but she doesn’t see that happening now.
“In light of school board member Mr. Kemmerer’s comments and views on Down syndrome, I now feel forced to leave this district and seek education elsewhere, if this is the mentality of our leadership,” she said, noting that she has a 6-year-old son who was born with Down syndrome.
“It is extremely unfortunate that when Mr. Kemmerer makes such disturbing comments, it reflects poorly on this board. I would like to think that you don’t have the same thoughts as Mr. Kemmerer. You can choose to ignore his behavior, and the type of person he is, but you cannot deny being informed.”
Other members of the community who called for Kemmerer to resign cited similar posts he reportedly wrote which included inflammatory statements about women and religion.
The other board members, when asked by members of the public, said that they do not condone the offensive statements made by Kemmerer.
Kemmerer recently posted a video on his Facebook page and on his blog in which he stated that over a decade ago he worked as a writer for a media company producing “clickbait” posts that deliberately included “inflammatory and inappropriate” language to drive web traffic.
“I was a much younger guy over a decade ago and I regret that I didn’t do a better job of articulating my point back then. Sometimes the opinions expressed were not even my own opinions in those columns, they were positions editors and I felt might instigate the best responses and the most debate,” Kemmerer said in the video.
“We’ve learned as a society that certain words hurt, and we don’t use them anymore. To anyone who was offended or did not understand the intent of those columns when they were presented out of context, I sincerely apologize. I am humbled and excited to continue serving my community and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to try to do the best I can to be a better man today than I was yesterday.”
At Thursday’s board meeting, he cited his work teaching a Life Skills music class for children with special needs, serving with volunteer organizations, and founding a charitable organization, the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee, stressing that people can change.
“I think it’s important for the kids that are here that saw this, I think this is what we might call a teachable moment. People can change, people can grow, and people can continue to grow. That’s something that is important for all of us, and I hope I continue to grow. Some of you might think I’m not there yet, and that’s absolutely fair,” he said.
McGinnis, referring to Kemmerer’s apology video, said she didn’t feel it was sincere because he was “smirking and grinning, filing his narrative with sarcasm and insincere statements.”
“Mr. Kemmerer is known for his excessive need for admiration and attention on social media, with his unprofessional and often inappropriate comments. In short, this habitual pattern of behavior can no longer be seen as a mistake rather than a choice being made by Mr. Kemmerer,” she said.
“In closing, I believe the only way to resolve this issue is for Mr. Kemmerer to resign his seat on the school board, effective immediately.”
When she added, “I’m assuming everyone here agrees with that statement,” it was met with a round of applause from people in the audience.
Several members of the public who spoke at the meeting indicated that they would like the school board to take action to remove Kemmerer, but board president Dave Krinock said that the power to remove him rests with voters.
“Mr. Kemmerer was elected to this board by you. Not by us eight, by you,” he said. “The only way Mr. Kemmerer can leave this board is if he resigns or by you. It’s up to you. You put him on, you get him off, that’s how it works. There’s legal ways of doing everything.”
Krinock also said that while he and Kemmerer didn’t get along when the latter first joined the school board, he feels Kemmerer has proven he can do good things as a board member.
“Sean and I fought for a year. And I’m not going to lie about it and he’s not going to lie about it. I couldn’t stand him. I’ll be honest with you,” Krinock said. “I learned to like him, and I learned to like what he does for this board, that you don’t know about, and how he’s changed.”
Krinock also said he believes that what Kemmerer did in the past has “no bearing” on what he does now.
“Yeah, everybody has a past, and I’m sure there’s not one of you sitting out there that would like me to dig it up, either,” he said.
“Cast the first stone. All right? I don’t agree with what he says. We fought, we fought, we fought. He finally turned around.”
As reported previously in the Bulletin, at a school board meeting in February 2021, Krinock made a derogatory comment directed at Kemmerer following his questions about the legality of trying to stop people from recording or posting public school board meetings.
The comment drew widespread attention on social media, and Krinock noted that the school district received several emails regarding what was said.
Krinock later said he “lost his cool” and issued an apology.
Kemmerer posted on Facebook around that time stating that he did not “condone Mr. Krinock’s conduct or language in an official capacity while representing the (school board).”
“However, I don’t think the matter needs to be investigated any further,” Kemmerer continued.
When contacted by the Bulletin Sunday, Krinock offered some clarification on his thoughts about Kemmerer.
“I’m not saying Sean and I are friends, in any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “I have learned to tolerate him. But he keeps tripping over his own feet.”
Krinock said he firmly believes Kemmerer “doesn’t feel the way that he wrote” in his past online posts.
However, regarding the tension at Thursday’s meeting, Krinock said that he understands how Kemmerer’s critics feel.
“In all honesty, if I was on the other side of that table, I would probably feel the same way, as well,” he said.
“If we lose one student to this, it’s one way too many,” he added, referring to comments from those like McGinnis who have indicated they might pull their kids out of the district.
Superintendent Eric Curry said Thursday that regardless of what any one school board member may say, the district as a whole remains dedicated to its mission of providing a quality education for students.
“I can honestly tell you as a superintendent, I am proud of what our district does for the needs of all of our children. We continue to work hard. We continue to love, care, support to the best of our abilities. We don’t get it right every time, and we know that. And I really don’t care what one individual, whether it’s Mr. Kemmerer or anybody else, says about individuals that might be offensive. What I care about is that when we walk into those classrooms, we do the best we can every day for every child,” he said.
“Some of my best days have been when I get to celebrate with special education students the small accomplishments that occur every day in the classroom.”
“So yes, one individual or many may reflect poorly on the school district by the words and the things they say on social media, but as a superintendent, I take exception to all of that, because we love kids here, and that’s all I’m going to say,” Curry added.
Regarding the calls to resign, Kemmerer said he is going to “reflect with (his) family” regarding what his role in Derry will be going forward.
“It has been one of my joys in the past few years of being here to serve up here as a member of the school board, to serve the community with my charity and to serve my church,” he said.
“As it stands, I’ve got two years left on my term, and if I’m here for that two full years, God willing, you guys can make your voices heard again. I’m sure you’ll continue to do so.”
Kemmerer could not be reached for additional comment prior to press time Sunday night.
During its February 2021 meeting, the board voted to grant approval for solicitor Ned Nakles to begin an investigation into Kemmerer’s conduct as a board member.
According to a motion approved by the board at that meeting, the investigation was authorized “in order to collect information bearing on the issue of whether, while acting as a board member, or while representing himself as acting on behalf of the board, the member has violated confidentiality, has acted in ways which violate board policy No. 011. Principles and Leadership, or has otherwise violated his responsibilities as a board member. It is requested by the board that the member fully cooperate with the solicitor. It is further requested that the member maintain all social media posts, emails and texts as part of the investigation.”
Kemmerer previously said that he believes the investigation is related to Facebook Live sessions he held after school board meetings.
Krinock told the Bulletin Sunday that the only update the board has gotten regarding the investigation is that it seems there is no action to be taken.
“There’s really nothing we can do,” he said.
The investigation is not the first time the school board expressed issues with Kemmerer’s conduct. In May 2020, the board voted to formally “disapprove” of Kemmerer as a school director after he was accused of failing to adhere to a number of board principles, including not protecting board confidentiality and not honoring the sanctity of executive session. Kemmerer was also accused of posting confidential information on social media.
