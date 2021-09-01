Months ago, the people of Ligonier were asked to help out with a fundraising effort to update historic Weller Field’s scoreboard, and the community came through with flying colors.
The Ligonier Valley School District Foundation has announced that the scoreboard fundraiser has ended, because in less than two months the foundation received donations that exceeded the amount of the cost for the project.
According to the foundation, the cost to replace the over-40-year-old scoreboard was estimated at $105,822 and the foundation received that and an extra $3,482.87. A donor has given permission for the foundation to place the excess in a new fund, the Athletic Facilities Fund for future projects.
When the project was proposed, the school district accepted an offer from the foundation to help when it was clear there wouldn’t be enough funding to handle all the upgrades necessary.
In addition to a new scoreboard, which is sorely overdue, the football and soccer field at the facility was completely renovated with a drainage system, centering the crown of the field and sod.
The proposal was for the scoreboard to be replaced with a larger LED state-of-the-art board — complete with trumpet horn, panel for sponsor recognition and all sport control console, outdoor speaker system, video display and other bells and whistles.
As future renovations will eventually be necessary at the field, the foundation is asking anyone who didn’t get a chance to participate in the scoreboard fundraiser, to send donations, earmarked for the Athletic Facilities Fund, by mail to the LVSD Foundation, P.O. Box 763, Ligonier PA 15658 or thru PayPal on the websitewww.LVSDFoundation.org.
According to high school athletic director Wesley Siko, they expect the scoreboard to be completed at the end of this week.
