A special summer Ligonier Community Coffee House is being held on Friday, July 16.
As always, the coffee house is being held in the Barn at 1 Springer Road in Ligonier Township. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
To facilitate social distancing, the location is moved to the upper level of the barn. Parking is available in the upper lot, and attendees should enter through the upper-level doors and arrive early for the best seats and choice of desserts, which are being provided by Heritage United Methodist Church.
The line-up of coffee house favorites and some new faces includes:
- Wayne Shaffer — a local plugged-in acoustic guitarist and solo singer of throwback signature songs from the 1960s onward. These signature songs tell of the relationships, feelings, historical and cultural events of dozens of our favorite musical artists. They really bring back wonderful memories because Shaffer performs the songs just the way you remember them.
- Effus Watch — from Pittsburgh and includes members Kim, Mario and Dino Iasella and their lifelong friend, Kevin Ross. They are spirited vocalists and musicians that play guitar, bodhran, ukulele and electric bass. They perform traditional, Celtic, folk, rock, and any other type of music that moves them. There is an interesting story about the connection between the group’s name and a cattle ranch in Arizona.
- Dan Becker — a singer/songwriter from Johnstown. Having grown up playing music in church, Becker’s songs narrate his spiritual journey, often drawing on the biblical Psalms. His album of original tunes, “Psalm Songs,” and four new singles are available on a multitude of online platforms. He recently debuted his new band “Dan Becker and the Minor Prophets” at the legendary Roxbury Bandshell in Johnstown.
- Black Diamond — a hard driving traditional style bluegrass band from southwestern Pennsylvania. Their music is a blend of traditional bluegrass music and original material. Throughout the course of their musical union, the members of Black Diamond Bluegrass Band have won over the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life. Performing at a variety of venues and making countless public appearances, this talented band has earned the admiration and affection of critics and fans alike.
Jeff Bell is the emcee for the evening.
The suggested donations have not increased over the coffee house’s 18-year history: $5 for entry, $2 for desserts, and $1 for beverages. All proceeds benefit the Ligonier Valley Youth Network.
