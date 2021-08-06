The Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, will host its first community block party from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The block party will feature a visit from Pennsylvania State Police and friends, along will food and drinks for purchase. Local band Taking Back Summer and area fire trucks will also be in attendance.
Planned activities include a kickball tournament, volleyball games, corn hole, tug-o-war, sack races and more.
If you are planning to check out the block party, visit the event’s Facebook page and note how many people plan to attend.
