Judge Patricia A. McCullough had several life changing experiences between 2007 and 2009. One was that in 2007 she read a book about the alleged miracles in Medjugorje in Bosnia, Herzegovenia, and the next year she had the opportunity to go there.
Then in 2009, she ran for and won the election for a 10-year term on the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, a position that she retained in last year’s election.
It was during her first term on the bench that she really began to see the impact that faith-based programs had on people who came through the courts, she told the Bulletin.
“It was the first time I really felt it in my heart to become involved with faith-based outreach,” she said. “When serving as a trial judge in the family division, in the morning I’d see young kids coming in who needed to be placed in shelters. They were abused, neglected or had some issues from drug abuse and needed protection. Then in the afternoon I’d see the adults. I started to see a pattern of behavior from people hurting. We could give them all the services in the system, but it didn’t help. I started to see the results of faith-based outreach. We can change circumstances, but only God can change hearts.”
On Saturday, Jan. 25, Judge McCullough will be the guest speaker at the quarterly breakfast sponsored by the Greensburg chapter of Magnificat, an international ministry to Catholic women. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ramada by Wyndham Greensburg Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township. She will talk about her experiences as a pilgrim to Medjugorje.
“She has worked with outreach and faith-based programs that improve the system of justice by restoring families, helping youth at risk, veterans and victims of abuse” said Karen Douglas, who is part of the Magnificat team. Her experience and perspective are most timely.”
Judge McCullough, who lives in the South Hills of suburban Pittsburgh, will focus on the faith experiences that shaped her personal and professional life.
“I have been interested in law my whole life,” she said. “A grandfather that I never met immigrated from Europe and did a lot of work to bring people here to a free country. I had an uncle who was also an attorney, so I think it was always kind of inside of me that I would try to do something like they did, too.”
Judge McCullough completed her undergraduate work and received her law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. She served as director of Catholic Charities USA from 2006-07, went into private practice, and was elected to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, a statewide appellate court, in 2009.
She heard about Medjugorje 40 years ago, but never had the opportunity to go. The village is the site of alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary that appeared to a group of children, and that still appear to two of them on a monthly basis. The site is said to be the place of many miracles. Although the Catholic Church does not officially recognize Medjugorje’s reported apparitions as authentic, it is considered a place of devotion.
Judge McCullough first heard about it from a co-worker. The woman told her that she went there to pray for a healing for her mother-in-law, and that the silver chain on her rosary turned gold—a common report from many pilgrims.
In 2007, Judge McCullough read a book written by the late Tom Rutkowski, a former photojournalist for KDKA-TV and founder of GOSPA Missions in Butler. She was surprised to see that one of the Medjugorje pilgrims mentioned in his book was her former co-worker.
“I felt so strongly that it was time to go,” she said. “I went and I had an amazing life-changing transformational experience.”
At the breakfast, she will relate the experiences that strengthened her faith and helped her to open her heart, and that the message of Medjugorje is one of love and unity, and love for God.
“It’s a beautiful blessing that comes through,” she said. “There are miracles every day, wherever we live because, of course, God is present everywhere, and his Holy Spirit is present everywhere. I want the people at the breakfast to leave with the message of hope, encouragement and joy.”
The deadline for registering is Monday, Jan 20. Tickets are $20 ($15 for students), and clergy and religious are welcome on a complimentary basis, but must pre-register. The breakfast is open to women of all denominations.
For information, contact Brenda Concannon at 724-836-2094. The Magnificat prayer group meets from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul Parish in Hempfield Township. Information: magnificatgreensburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.