An Indiana County man was killed Friday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer on Route 240 in Green Township, according to information released by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.
John D. Hoover, 71, of Commodore was driving a motorcycle north on Route 240 when he struck a deer around 8:15 p.m. He was transported to the Indiana Regional Medical Center emergency department where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 9:47 p.m. Hoover died of blunt force trauma to the head, chest and abdomen, according to the coroner’s report. The report did not indicate if Hoover was wearing a helmet.
Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department and state police responded to the crash.
Barrett Funeral Home of Northern Cambria is in charge of arrangements.
