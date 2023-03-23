Ligonier Valley senior named EWCTC student of month

Anastasia Fry, a senior from Ligonier Valley, has been named EWCTC Student of the Month for March. Fry is enrolled in EWCTC’s cybersecurity program. She is pictured with Dean Reed, chair of the JOC.

 Submitted photo

Rising utility and medical expenses, along with the addition of two positions for a new program, have led to a hike in next year’s Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center budget.

Members of the Joint Operating Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the budget, which includes an increase of 7.4% compared to last year, to all three participating schools.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

