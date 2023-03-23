Rising utility and medical expenses, along with the addition of two positions for a new program, have led to a hike in next year’s Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center budget.
Members of the Joint Operating Committee voted Wednesday to recommend the budget, which includes an increase of 7.4% compared to last year, to all three participating schools.
Administrative Director Todd Weimer said utility costs and health care increases are factors in the increase and are, unfortunately, beyond the center’s control.
“We also have included in the budget two new positions for the new program we would open should the budget be approved – the service occupation program – it would also support those two positions and that’s a factor also in the increase,” said Weimer.
The service occupations program would instruct students on a variety of skill sets in service-related employments areas, like food prep workers, dishwashers, groundskeeping workers and others.
According to Nicole Zavatsky, EWCTC business manager, the budget includes an increase of $361,163 in expenses. Calculate the expected $111,239 in revenue and that brings the increase down to $249,924.
The impact of the increase on the three participating school districts is $132,560 for Greater Latrobe, $62,959 for Derry Area and $54,405 for Ligonier Valley, according to Zavatsky.
JOC member Kevin Mack from Ligonier Valley said while no one likes to see any increase, he believes it is a solid spending plan and hopes all three districts will approve the recommendation.
In regular business, the JOC approved the following:
- Continuation of participation in the Tech Centers that Work technical assistance program through the Bureau of Career and Technical Education for the 2023-24 school year;
- Memorandum of understanding with the Pennsylvania State Police;
- Agreement with Westmoreland Case Management and Supports, Inc. for the 2023-24 school year as part of the ongoing Student Assistance Program;
- Request for Bill Wilson, Layne Burd and a team of nine students to attend the SkillsUSA state competition in Hershey from April 12-14, at a cost of $5,000 paid by SkillsUSA and EWCTC;
- Request for Michael Wortman to attend the 2023 ASE Instructor Training Conference July 17-20 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at a cost of $2,000 paid for by EWCTC.
STUDENT OF
THE MONTH
Also at the meeting, the JOC honored its March Student of the Month, Anastasia Fry of Ligonier Valley. A senior, Fry is enrolled in the cybersecurity program at EWCTC. A self-described gamer, Fry told the committee that she enjoys skilled and strategy-based games and chose the program because the constant need for continued learning and adaptive skills intrigues her. She plans to continue studying cybersecurity at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
Fry is not only president of EWCTC’s National Technical Honor Society, but also is a member of Ligonier Valley’s National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She is also a member of SkillsUSA.
In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering at food pantries.
In Weimer’s report, he also congratulated the culinary team, which recently competed in the State ProStart event held at Penn State University. The baking team, the youngest team in ProStart history to compete at the state level, earned a second place out of nine teams. He extended congratulations to Sophia Mazujain and Summer Pavlik, both from Greater Latrobe.
The culinary team earned third place out of 15 teams. Team members included Michael Jaffre, Greater Latrobe, and Ariel Rice, Tamara Schissler and Hayden Stephenson, Derry Area. EWCTC is the only school besides the Milton Hershey School to ever place in the top three in two different categories.
Also, the A.M. culinary team placed third in a field of 16 strong competitors, such as Sharky’s Cafe, Hart n’ Sole, Ligonier Giant Eagle, Ligonier Tavern & Table and Foggy Mountain Lodge & Pub, to name a few, in Ligonier’s “Soup’s On” challenge. Over 200 people voted and the A.M. culinary’s team‘s Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Soup came in third.
Next up, they are preparing to the upcoming “Chopped Challenge” being held this April in Johnstown.
Some coming events Weimer announced include:
- Health Occupations Technology blood drive for faculty, staff and students from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. April 28;
- Senior interviews to practice interview skills from noon to 2:10 p.m. April 27 (Contact Lisa Newhouse at 724-539-9788 or e-mail Lisa.newhouse@ewctc.net for information);
- Senior recognition ceremony 7 p.m. May 23 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium;
- EWCTC’s annual Spring Purse/Cash Bash from noon to 3 p.m. April 2 at the school. Tickets are $25 and include lunch/dessert buffet, 15 chances to win, basket raffle and lottery raffle. Contact heather.kaecher@ewctc.net or 724-539-9788, ext. 301. All proceeds benefit 2023 senior scholarships.
- EWCTC’s automotive programs car show May 6. Car registration is $10 and spectators are free. Trophies awarded for “students’ choice.” There will also be basket raffles, 50/50, door prizes and food and drinks will be available to be purchased. To donate a basket, register a car or to get more information contact Elaine at 724-539-9788, ext. 302, or elaine.opferman@ewctc.net.
Weimer also announced that the school has received a number of donations, including cutters (estimated value of $1,548) from L & S Machine Co. to the Machine Tool Technology program; books, videos and sundry supplies (estimated value of $75) from Jackie Newman to the Cosmetology program; two motorized bikes from Joyce Graham, custom built by her husband Igor and parts for about four other bikes (estimated value of $500) to the Automotive programs, and $500 donated by the Latrobe Elks for the SkillsUSA Team.
The next JOC meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 26.
