Redevelopment ideas for the shuttered Ligonier Beach range from renovating its massive swimming pool and adding a community and events venue to building a roller- and ice-skating rink and a dog park.
Underlying these multiple visions presented at a recent public forum, however, was the need to create a new Ligonier Beach Park that would operate as a four-seasons attraction rather than just a summer recreation spot.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee on Saturday, Sept. 26, heard five informal proposals and several audience suggestions on how to revitalize the historic swimming pool and restaurant on Route 30 East, which closed after the 2017 season, suffered major flood damage the next year and has never reopened since.
“This is an opportunity for you and the public to weigh in and provide ideas to the township regarding the future development of Ligonier Beach,” said architect Greg Elliott of The EADS Group, which is providing engineering and architectural assistance for the project.
One potential use would be to continue operating Ligonier Beach as a swimming pool under a nonprofit group, the crux of Debbie Nicely’s presentation.
Nicely has been a passionate advocate for reopening the pool so that folks can once again swim in its “crystal-clear spring water.”
For nearly a century, Ligonier Valley residents and visitors cooled themselves off in the 1.3-million-gallon, 400-by-125-foot concrete pool, which Cono “Nick” Gallo opened at the Ligonier Valley Bathing Beach on July 4, 1925.
Ligonier Beach became a popular roadside attraction along the Lincoln Highway and at one time even boasted a real sand beach, high dive, slide and tilted wooden wheel. During summer nights, the venue hosted dances where couples could sway under the stars to the sounds of traveling orchestras and big band entertainers.
Nicely showed a clip featuring the heyday of Ligonier Beach from Rick Sebak’s PBS program “Things That Are Still Here.”
“If you were lucky enough to have spent long summer days at the place we called Nick’s, you understand what (former owner Tom) Gallo said, I don’t know where you would duplicate this,” Nicely said.
Nicely admitted that the condition of the pool — which was recoated with a latex acrylic and portland cement mixture every May since 1925 — has further deteriorated since its closure and needs costly repairs. EADS engineer Ben Faas previously estimated that it would cost about $6 million to completely replace the pool.
But after researching state regulations and talking to other municipal pool managers, Nicely determined it would only take an average $400,000 to make the necessary upgrades to comply with the federal Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa & Safety Act for the drainage system, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s checklist for water quality and safety.
About 70% of Ligonier Beach lies within the 100-year floodplain, but the other 30% is within the floodway, where development is difficult under Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regulations.
However, Nicely believes that, based on FEMA information, Ligonier Township could obtain historical status from a local community group for the pool’s filtration system that would qualify it for relief. While the filter itself is outside of the floodway, the connected pumps and pipes are within the floodway, according to township zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
Nicely said she has been working with a group of skilled individuals primed to establish a nonprofit organization, pursue fundraising goals, draft grant applications and craft a business plan for Ligonier Beach, adding that she saw opportunities to incorporate other year-round recreational activities mentioned during the forum.
“To be successful you need dedication and passion. We have that. We know that Ligonier Beach can again be the destination that it once was and attract visitors to the area who will frequent shops and restaurants in our town. It is a place for people to relax and make memories and what the tourism industry once referred to as the ‘Playground of the Laurel Highlands,’” Nicely said.
Her proposal was the only one that retained the swimming pool.
Plans presented by Ligonier Township resident Terrell Funk and the EADS Group conveyed similar concepts of a municipal park with expanded access to the Loyalhanna Creek, rentable event spaces, and a natural water feature in place of the swimming pool.
“Ligonier Beach was a showcase for the community for a long, long time. And that was great. But alas, its time was in the past. I don’t believe that it serves the purpose of what today’s world is. And we can create a much better use out of the property,” Funk said.
Funk envisions a “new city park” with income-generating amenities that could withstand a flood. He suggested enlarging the picnic grove around the existing pavilion with a playground, building a dual roller-and ice-skating rink and a 150-200 person capacity community building or events venue, converting the pool into a pond or estuary, adding a boardwalk along the creek bank, and creating a dog park.
The latter struck a chord with Christa Graham, who said her three kids would like to be involved with establishing a dog park in memory of their father, Ligonier police officer Lt. Eric Eslary, who was killed by a wrong-way DUI driver in 2015.
Development committee chairman Larry Shew said many people in the community have advocated for a dog park in Eslary’s name. While the Ligonier Township Recreation Board has had a few locations in mind, Ligonier Beach would be a more perfect place for a dog park, he said.
Revenue opportunities would include pavilion and community building rentals for meetings, weddings and reunions, and dog park memberships. Funk said he tried to pick attractions that would not compete with anything already available in Ligonier.
He also proposed restoring the original native stonework, including an archway near the picnic pavilion.
“From a historical standpoint, it’s very important that we maintain where our history was. And although there won’t be a swimming pool in my plan, I’d like to let people know this is what this property was for a long time, but why it’s been changed to get to a new usage,” Funk said.
Elliot revealed EADS’ color rendering of a concept plan reinventing Ligonier Beach as a public park with some possible elements, including a sustainable water feature — a natural wetlands with an winding boardwalk or a lazy river — a bandstand, a community building or events center, a boat launch and fishing access to the Loyalhanna Creek, sand volleyball courts, horseshoe pits, hot air balloon rides, fountains and garden areas.
The EADS preliminary plan retains the original bath house and picnic pavilion and preserves the unique features of the pool’s filtration system, creating a historical exhibit around it. The engineering firm has not done extensive work on the plan as it awaits further direction from the supervisors, Elliot said.
Committee member Bob Gangewere brought an environmental perspective and his past trail-building experience to the conversation. He pointed out various forms of infrastructure at several Allegheny County parks — Aspinwall Riverfront Park, Frick Park, Highland Park and O’Hara Township Park — that could be appropriate for flood-prone areas like Ligonier Beach, from water controls to permanent stone benches and game tables and minimalist performing arts structures.
Gangewere also recommended historical signage and rotating art sculptures — perhaps through a partnership with the Westmoreland Museum of American Art — that would make Ligonier Beach a destination.
Jane Altman, founder and executive director of River Art Works, a nonprofit organization working to establish a comprehensive artist retreat in Westmoreland County, also suggested the property could serve as a retail and exhibition space for River Art Works’ participating artists.
According to social media feedback from artists about what they want to see at a retreat, “One of the things that I think is most interesting and would work well with Ligonier Beach is they really do want some kind of workspace where they can show what they do, they can talk to their people, places they can sell their works once they’re done,” Altman said.
About 30 people attended Saturday’s forum, held in the open-air public works garage at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex to comply with Pennsylvania’s limits on public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Other audience members offered additional ideas for Ligonier Beach, including Melinda Clark, of Laurel Mountain Borough, who reminded the committee about the plan she presented to them in February for creating a year-round business opportunity that generates jobs and revenue, is environmentally sensitive, and serves as a technology hub for the region.
Leonard Bench endorsed adding an outdoor ice-skating rink, as there are no such facilities in Westmoreland County and redoing the pool in some capacity, as well as having a restaurant and rental facilities.
“It has to be a four-season facility in order to turn a profit,” Bench said.
Speaking as a private citizen, Nieusma suggested a ceremonial fire pit for retiring American flags plus veterans and police memorials — ideas he gathered from a recent conference call with the Boy Scouts.
The township also received two letters pitching a recreational vehicle park and a campground or hostel, township manager Terry Carcella said.
Over the past year, Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors and the Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee have heard several original ideas about renovating Ligonier Beach, but they’re now looking for “concrete business plans” that explain how these models could be executed and financed, according to supervisors chairman John Beaufort.
“Not, ‘This is what I think should be done,’ tell us how you could do it, how the financing could be done, how construction — whatever it is — could be done. Some kind of a business plan we need to get submitted and start thinking about, instead of just, ‘I think I can do it this way,’ or ‘This would be a good idea,’” Beaufort said.
After decades of private ownership, Ligonier Township now owns Ligonier Beach, but the municipality does not intend to operate a business there. The board of supervisors would instead welcome a long-term public/private partnership with an outside organization or nonprofit group responsible for the development, funding, and operation of the property, although nobody has yet submitted a viable business plan.
After the Lincoln Highway landmark sat dormant for two seasons, in November 2019, the township purchased Ligonier Beach for $230,000 from former owners Steve and Sherry Kozar.
A $250,000 grant from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and another $136,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program covered the land acquisition, survey, and phase one environmental study.
A development committee formed soon after the site was acquired, comprised of township supervisors, administrative staff, planning commission and recreation board members plus Ligonier Borough’s mayor, three Ligonier Valley residents and engineering consultants.
Shew explained that the volunteer committee was tasked with providing the board of supervisors with three separate proposals for how to redevelop Ligonier Beach, after gathering citizen input at two workshops. Its major goals are to save the property’s historical significance, allow public use, and seek private funding for the selected development plan.
The first public forum to discuss Ligonier Beach was held at the Fort Ligonier Center for History Education in February. This second meeting, originally scheduled in March, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The public had an opportunity to view the current condition of the 8.5-acre property in advance of the forum on Saturday, Sept. 19.
“It’s a very historical property as you know, dating back about 95 years, so a lot of infrastructure that’s there is in kind of sad shape, needs a lot of work,” Shew said.
EADS in June investigated four structures at Ligonier Beach, finding asbestos in three of them: The filtration building, the pump house and the restaurant and bar.
The township is waiting to hear results of two grant applications it submitted earlier this year. It applied for a $25,000 grant through Westmoreland County’s Pennsylvania Act 152 County Wide Demolition Program that would fund the demolition of the pump house and filtration building.
It also seeks a $135,400 matching DCRN grant for the phase two development of Ligonier Beach that addresses drainage issues in the existing parking lot, adds some trail access to the Loyalhanna Creek and builds ADA-compliance bathrooms for the existing pavilion.
No final decisions have been made on what the new Ligonier Beach Park will look like, or if it will retain the swimming pool or not, but township officials encouraged the public to help guide the development, including getting any soft commitments from possible investors.
“We really need the people coming with the ideas, the passion, the inspiration behind this, to also be actively pursuing that funding,” supervisor Stephanie Verna said.
“These are all amazing ideas and I think all of them would be a benefit to the community. It comes down to what can and can’t we do financially and considering some of the constraints of the property,” she added.
The Ligonier Beach Park Development Committee will set a deadline for business proposals at its next meeting in late October or early November.
The committee has also developed a survey asking citizens to rank their choices for potential amenities that could be added at Ligonier Beach by Ligonier Township or offered through a public/private partnership. The survey will be available on the township’s website and Facebook page.
No matter which plan is selected, the redevelopment of the once-bustling summer attraction will likely take several years to complete, as the township prioritizes what projects to tackle first, Gangewere noted.
After hearing everyone’s presentations and suggestions, Ligonier native Susan Boyd said she was optimistic that every idea could be incorporated into an overall design for Ligonier Beach.
“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. And I think if we all work together, we will find a way,” she told the group.
