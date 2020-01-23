After a review of the 2020 Westmoreland County budget that was approved last month, newly seated Republican commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew have opted against reopening the spending plan that includes the county’s first property tax increase in 15 years.
The previous board of commissioners approved the $341 million budget, which included a 2.38% tax increase expected to generate roughly $1.86 million in new revenue. Budget motions in December passed by a 2-1 margin with Democratic commissioner Gina Cerilli, the only holdover on the current board, and outgoing Republican commissioner Charles Anderson voting in favor and outgoing Democrat Ted Kopas opposed.
Cerilli and Anderson at the time called the tax hike, which will cause the average county taxpayer’s property tax bill to increase by a little more than $10, necessary as a last resort to balance the 2020 budget while maintaining the current level of county services.
Cerilli said then that while the county is hopeful that projected revenue streams from a potential settlement in the county’s lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid painkillers and the planned $150 million Live! Casino, which is expected to open later this year at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township, the county couldn’t count on that revenue when crafting its budget.
Kertes and Chew had both vowed to conduct thorough reviews of the budget approved by their predecessors in an effort to reverse the tax hike, but on Wednesday they told the Tribune-Review they had found no clear path to reduce spending in the 2020 budget without making cuts to services or laying off employees.
“Over the last three to four weeks, we looked at it and saw it was not something we could accomplish over this short time,” Chew said. ”Ultimately, every path I looked at, I could not see a way we could rescind the tax increase.”
Under state law, commissioners have until Feb. 15 to reopen an approved budget and complete the weeks-long process to propose and approve a new one.
“Now we have to move forward to find more ways to bring more revenue into the county,” Kertes said.
Cerilli said she would have supported a motion to reopen the approved budget, but not cuts to county services.
“Commissioners Chew and Kertes pledged to reverse the tax increase before they took office. However, over the past three weeks, they realized that their comments are not realistic. My hope is that the three of us can work together and come up with options and solutions so that we are not in the same position next year,” Cerilli said.
