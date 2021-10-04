As Westmoreland County commissioners wait on federal guidelines to be finalized, the county will hold two public hearings later this month to hear public input on how to spend $105 million in cash set aside for covid-relief programs.
The public sessions will both be held on Oct. 28 at Science Hall on the Westmoreland County Community College campus near Youngwood, with one scheduled during the day, and another in the evening.
Public input is part of the federal guidelines, according to Commissioner Sean Kertes, who added the commissioners have no plans to hold additional sessions at this point.
The county received $52 million — the first half of the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, with the second half expected early in 2022. Under federal guidelines, the money is to be spent on coronavirus-relief programs, to reimburse the government for pandemic-related expenditures, water or sewer projects or expansion of broadband services in areas that currently don’t have service.
Although neighboring counties and some municipalities have already made decisions on projects to allocate ARP funds to, Westmoreland County commissioners have taken a slow approach on deciding where to spend the money and said Thursday that they have no plans to make a decision until federal guidelines are finalized.
“We’re not going to make any final decisions until we see what those final guidelines are,” said Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher.
The commissioners don’t expect a spending plan will be released until early next year — a fact that doesn’t sit well with members of the Voice of Westmoreland, who held a rally in front of the courthouse and spoke during the public comment portion of the commissioner’s regular meeting last Thursday.
During the meeting, members of VOW, made up mostly of concerned citizens, asked — and in some cases — demanded commissioners not only expedite their decision, but also hold not two public meetings, but four public meetings to gather public input, including one to be held in the evening so residents who work during the day will have an opportunity to voice their opinions too.
Many members communicated that the money should be used for sorely needed social services to address hunger, affordable housing, mental health needs that have become even more necessary during the pandemic.
Diana Steck of North Huntingdon expressed concern that county commissioners are holding the money “for a rainy day” when the people need it now.
Several VOW members said spending delays could be costly to those in need.
“Let’s get this done quickly and get the money to the people who need it now,” said Bud Santimyer of Scottdale, who said he’s lost five people to COVID-19.
While many spoke on programs that could impact a large number of Westmoreland County residents, there were others who had more specific, targeted ideas for the funds, like Pat Caffrey of Ligonier Township, who spoke of an antiquated infrastructure issue in his neighborhood in need of upgrading.
In addition, several leaders from municipalities also spoke with ideas on how commissioners could distribute the finds, including Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini who suggested splitting the money equally amount the county’s 65 municipalities.
In addition to the 20 VOW members who spoke at the meeting, the commissioners also received another 15 via e-mail, which were read at the meeting.
After public comment, the commissioners got down to regular business by approving the following items of note:
-Resubmission of $21,595 grant to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency for 2021 Drug Courts and Pretrial Diversion Initiative;
-Continuity of care agreement between the county’s Behavioral Health & Developmental Services and Torrance State Hospital for consumers of publicly provided mental health services, through June 30, 2022;
-Agreements between BHDS and Life’s Work of Western PA for $27,155 of intellectual disabilities services and Centerville Clinics Inc. for $15,000 for behavioral health services through June 30, 2022;
-Acceptance of quote of $20,294 from Armortex for 46 balllistic panels for MDJ offices;
-Grant application for $375,000 to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinqency for total response for the Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence and the Alle-Kiski HOPE Center;
-Agreement between the commissioners and the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department and the Court of Common Pleas of Westmoreland County (Domestic Relations section) outlining the duties of the Sheriff’s department on behalf of domestic relations;
-Various new hires, rehires, end of temps, terminations, resignations and retirements for the human resource department;
-Emergency resolution to authorize an emergency contract of $38,995 with Huckstein Mechanical to upgrade Andover Continuum Control Systems for the juvenile detention center and shelter;
-Memorandum of understanding between the planning department and Westmoreland County Drug Treatment Court for $350,000 to define terms and conditions, which the 2021 CDBG funding will be used for the overall administration or the Drug Court program;
-Revision of specifications and authorization for county controller to readvertise for proposals for chaplain services at the Westmoreland County Prison after none were received by Sept. 14 when they were to be opened. Also approved an agreement with Chaplain James Badamo to provide services to the inmate population at a cost of $1,700 per month from the Inmate Welfare Fund on a month-to-month basis beginning Oct. 1, 2021;
-Ratifications to purchase a 2021 Ford Transit T350 Van from John Meegan Ford Inc. for $39,043.35 and a 2021 Ranger XP 1000 EPS Premium from Polaris Sales Inc. for $29,093.69;
-Agreements with Barnyard Petting Zoo, Lost Creek Railroad, Peacock Peak and D&R Sound Services for You’ve Got a Friend Day at Twin Lakes Park on Oct. 6;
-Increases to the private pay rate from $280 per day to $320 per day and room reservation fee from $95 per day to $110 per day at Westmoreland Manor, effective Dec. 1, 2021.
