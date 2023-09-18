As officials work toward reopening the county’s juvenile detention/youth shelter, the Westmoreland County commissioners are revamping the department by increasing wages and hiring a professional recruitment firm to bolster hiring not only at the juvenile center, but the prison as well.
Raising wages to be more competitive was the first step.
During the salary board meeting, commissioners approved MOUs with the SEIU to increase the starting wages for juvenile service workers and youth shelter workers to $23.72 per hour and change the juvenile service supervisor position to juvenile detention officer and increase the starting wage to $25.48 per hour. The starting annual salary for the operations manager was increased from $53,355.54 to $59,527.08 for an 8-hour day.
“We thought it was a fair step to take to help with recruitment and retention which is obviously a problem. We need to make sure we’re finding ways to staff this facility and reopen it,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas. “This is really an issue of public safety and we have an obligation to do our part to make sure this facility reopens.”
Although not a lot of nearby counties have juvenile services/youth shelter, Commissioner Sean Kertes said they researched and mimicked those counties that do.
“That’s the whole point of why we did this, to help retain and obviously attract new employees to the facility and keep it open,” said Kertes.
Kopas agreed and said that’s another reason why they also opted to hire a professional recruitment firm in addition to the pay raises.
“It all works together. This is not a coincidence. We can’t simply avoid the staffing challenges we have here particularly when it relates to public safety. So, raising wages to make them more competitive is part of it, hiring outside professionals to assist in our search is another step. And it’s worth noting that the search firm which will handle juvenile and the prison which is in a similar state is essentially paid by commission. It’s not a significant expense. It’s a very worthwhile endeavor,” said Kopas.
The juvenile detention center has been shuttered since June after staffing issues led to state violations.
While many counties don’t have juvenile detention services, it’s important that Westmoreland County continue to offer them.
“It’s not an option for me,” said Kopas.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
