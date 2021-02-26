The Westmoreland County Commissioners at a special meeting Thursday announced local restaurants, hotels, bars and other similar businesses will soon be able to apply for grant funding to help offset losses suffered amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The commissioners ratified an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) accepting $3,951,757 in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding, and approved an agreement with the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland (EGC) to help distribute those funds.
According to state guidelines, CHIRP grants are to be awarded by counties to businesses who meet eligibility in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.
The commissioners said CHIRP grant awards to Westmoreland County businesses would be capped at $20,000 to help as many as 200 local businesses.
“We want to give money to as many businesses as we can,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said.
Among the eligibility restrictions are a cap of 300 full-time equivalent employees and a maximum tangible net worth of no more than $15 million.
Businesses applying must also have been open as of Feb. 15, 2020, and intend to remain open for at least a year after applying for the grant, according to DCED guidelines.
The commissioners estimated roughly 1,200 businesses in the county could be eligible to apply for funding through the program.
“Everybody knows the grants are needed and I do anticipate there will be a big turnout for this,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
The commissioners said businesses in economically distressed areas of the county would be prioritized for CHIRP funds, as well as those that have not received any prior state or federal pandemic relief funds.
The commissioners also on Thursday approved an agreement with the EGC to review applications for CHIRP funding, as the organization did for other COVID-19 relief grants made available to county businesses last year.
The state requires counties to utilize a third party to oversee the grant program, and sets a fee structure permitting those third parties to be compensated up to $500 for each application it reviews or approves. The final compensation to the EGC for assisting with the CHIRP applications is still being negotiated, according to county officials, and the agreement with the EGC is subject to final approval by the county’s solicitor.
Shortly after the commissioners acted on the CHIRP-related items, Kertes participated in the EGC’s annual membership meeting, held virtually via the Zoom online conferencing system, to announce the partnership and the upcoming availability of CHIRP funding.
“EGC has touched so many people during the COVID crisis with distributing the funds,” Kertes said. “We have utilized them (for the Westmoreland CARES grant programs) and we’re so proud of what they’ve done... We’ve been authorized to distribute $3.9 million of hospitality funds given to us by DCED. This will be on a first come, first served basis, and EGC once again will be administering this program.”
While details of the CHIRP application process weren’t finalized as of Thursday, the commissioners following their meeting earlier in the day said an online portal on the county’s website to handle applications for the grant program is still being developed.
“We’re going to do something different this time and have no paper application,” Kertes told the EGC membership.
The online portal is expected to go live on the county’s website, www.co.westmoreland.pa.us, within the next two weeks, the commissioners added, as DCED guidelines require the county to begin accepting applications by March 15.
“It is truly an honor to be able to help distribute funding to all the companies that are in need. We know from our work last year that many, many are, and by the context we’ve gotten this year, many companies are still in dire need of funding,” EGC president Jim Smith said. “As we get companies reaching out, we would like to encourage them to follow us on our website and the county’s website for additional information on the upcoming programs and on our social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.”
