While the Westmoreland County Commissioners continue to review requests and develop a plan for the county's $107-million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act, they don't seem to be close to announcing specifics of the plan.
During a meeting Monday, all three commissioners commented that they are mostly in agreement on what to allocate the funds towards, but are still working out details on the amounts that will be dedicated to various areas.
Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher confirmed that the commissioners meet weekly to discuss the ARPA plan, but she wouldn't comment on any of the specifics.
Each of the commissioners, Thrasher said, has their own priorities.
"When it's done, it's done," she added. "All three of us agree in general and now it's just about finding the correct amount for each section (of the plan)."
Commissioner Sean Kertes agreed and said the commissioners have also been meeting with various non-profit organizations, agencies and outside entities to discuss their plans if the county allocates funds to them.
Thrasher said it's important that each of these entities have a plan.
"We're not giving anyone a blank check," she said.
According to Kertes, the county's plan could include allocations for mental health services, blight and workforce development, along with aid for several non-profit organizations.
The county received approximately half of the ARPA funds nearly a year ago. In October, the county commissioners held two public hearings seeking input on potential uses of the funds.
In addition, the county issued a public survey asking participants what their top three priorities were in the categories of public health, negative economic impact, services to disproportionately impacted communities, and infrastructure. The results of the survey revealed that the majority of the public had high priorities for infrastructure (27%) and public health (25%).
The Westmoreland County Commissioners will meet again Wednesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.
