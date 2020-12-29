The Westmoreland County Commissioners didn’t make any decisions Monday regarding payment of bills from the Ohio-based direct mail contractor that was responsible for printing an distributing the county’s mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 general election.
Midwest Direct Presort Mailing, the Cleveland-based company hired by the county in September to print and mail ballots, submitted two invoices to the county earlier the month for that work.
County solicitor Melissa Guiddy on Monday said the county was continuing to review invoices from the company and “looking at data to verify the amount of ballots that went out versus what we’re being invoiced for,” before making any payments.
The invoices, one for printing ballots that were distributed in-person at the county courthouse and a second invoice for printing and mailing ballots to more than 76,000 voters, total more than $149,000.
Ballot distribution became a concern leading up to the Nov. 3 election as the county announced in early October that MidWest Direct was experiencing delays in getting ballots out to voters.
The first batch of absentee and mail-in ballot applications was submitted on Oct. 3 to MidWest Direct, according to a county news release. Those ballots were to begin being mailed out Oct. 6, but as of Oct. 8 had not been mailed. The ballots went out after a delay of about a week, and the company experienced another delay later in October, but eventually met its deadline for printing and distributing the ballots to voters.
The commissioners in September approved an agreement to pay MidWest Direct up to $170,000 to serve as the county’s mail house for the absentee and mail-in ballots.
Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said Monday the commissioners will rely on Guiddy and elections bureau director JoAnn Sebastiani to make a determination on how the county will proceed with the invoices.
During Monday’s brief meeting, the commissioners also approved a trio of items.
- Distributing $25,000 through the Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant Program to Noviello’s Sunset Cafe in Greensburg;
- Setting the the county’s mileage reimbursement rate for 2021 at the IRS-approved maximum rate of $0.56 per mile;
- A hazard pay addendum to the county’s medical services agreement with Dedicated Nursing Associates for work at Westmoreland Manor, effective Sept. 18 through Jan. 8, 2021.
