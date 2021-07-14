While the Westmoreland County Airport Authority last month approved a new lease with 17-year airport tenant DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, two county commissioners still have beef with the move.
The county’s airport authority voted 7-2 during its June meeting to approve the new restaurant lease at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The approved five-year lease is $7,447.50 per month for a 7,500 square foot space located on the upper floor of the Unity Township airport’s terminal building, along with a $3,400 per month utility contribution and a total of $1,250 per month for a snack bar and use of a banquet room.
Authority solicitor Dan Hewitt said previously that the restaurant lease could cover up to 15 years, with a pair of five-year options, the latter of which would require board approval. DeNunzio’s is paying roughly $2,000 per month for rent and the same amount for utilities under the existing contract, according to Hewitt.
County Commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher attended Tuesday’s meeting and criticized the authority for not meeting with commissioners to discuss the restaurant lease before it was approved.
Chew said the county recently received its credit report and “dropped another two spots into the negative,” as the county was cited for not raising taxes.
“But in a county where the bulk of the demographics shows that we have elderly people on fixed income, we absolutely cannot raise taxes at this time,” Chew said. “I guess I find it a little bit disconcerting that last month … we ran through a lease without any of the comments that my colleague here today and I offered up.”
Board members Gary Beck and Mark Gera each cast dissenting votes on the approved lease.
Chew noted fact that to the board, but added: “The rest of you voted for a lease that, once again, can put the county on the hook for additional costs. We need to do everything that we can to lower the expenses to the taxpayer of Westmoreland County.”
The commissioners last month emphasized that county taxpayers contribute approximately $2.7 million annually to the airport authority.
Chew said the authority needs to make sure “those tax dollars are spent fairly and wisely for the people of Westmoreland County.”
“Most of the people that we represent can’t walk into this airport because they are too poor to fly to Florida, so they don’t even get a benefit for that $3 million that we issue to this airport each and every year,” he added.
Added Thrasher: “I’m just here today to say that I did lose confidence in this board last month, because we asked to meet with you over and over again, and you refused to meet with us. No other authority, especially an authority that gets $3 million, would refuse to meet with the commissioners and go over suggestions that we had.”
She said if the authority wants to keep DeNunzio’s at the airport, “That’s fine, but have them pay a fair market rate.” Thrasher said the county is “paying more money for court documents to store boxes than what the restaurant is paying you.”
Authority board chairman Paul Puleo last month said he thinks “it’s a fair market price and we went with the individual who has been here with us.”
He also said the authority will look into generating extra revenue through leasing airport space.
The authority on Tuesday approved a five-year bus storage lease with DMJ Transportation, the busing company for Greater Latrobe School District, to store 30 buses and 15 smaller vehicles near the airport’s public safety building at a $2,500 monthly rate. The busing company will also pay $2,900 per year for office space in the building. The lease requires Unity Township approval.
Puleo also previously said that the airport authority reviewed proposals from other restaurants interested in leasing space at the airport.
“We’ve tightened our belts and we’ve done everything we should do,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate that the whole picture doesn’t get out there.”
As the commissioners are responsible for appointing and re-appointing authority members, Thrasher told the airport authority on Tuesday: “I will not be voting to re-appoint anyone that pushed this contract through.”
Doug Griffin, a local resident, senior business executive and longtime general aviation pilot who has been flying to the Palmer airport for more than 35 years, said on Tuesday that he disagrees with the county commissioners’ view.
“I want to applaud this (authority) for your decisions,” he said. “Honestly, I want to applaud the (authority) for standing up to the pressure.”
He said he’s less concerned with the authority’s decision to choose one restaurant over another, but that, “This airport does something for my company. It may not help the person who can’t fly to Florida on Spirit, but my company helps this county, and this airport helps my company.”
Also at the meeting:
- The authority approved a new five-year lease agreement with Enterprise, which has been operating a car rental service at the airport terminal since 2012.
- The airport will receive 10% of time and travel charges that Enterprise collects, as well as roughly $2,800 annually for the rental space fee.
- The authority approved a fixed-based operator’s (FBO) agreement with Vee Neal Aviation, which was last updated in January 2002. Hewitt said the new agreement would be a 10-year term.
- Authority executive director Gabe Monzo said the airport is looking into installing electric vehicle charging stations.
- The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 62,670 passengers in 2020, down from 155,905 in 2019, largely due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re still at 60,000 even in a year that we were halfway out of business,” Monzo said. “That’s pretty impressive.”
The airport served 30,471 passengers in June, the most in that month since 2015 when it served 34,450, according to authority figures. So far in 2021, the airport has served 61,841 passengers, just over 1,000 less than in the entirety of last year.
