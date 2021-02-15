The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on staffing at Westmoreland Manor sparked a split among the Westmoreland County Commissioners during the board’s meeting Thursday.
Commissioner Doug Chew broke from colleagues Sean Kertes and Gina Cerilli to oppose a pair of items regarding COVID-19 hazard pay for temporary staff at the county-owned nursing home in Hempfield Township.
The items, an amendment to an agreement with Reliant Staffing LLC and an addendum to an agreement with Dedicated Nursing Associates (DNA) Inc., offer nurses and aides provided by the agencies additional pay when there’s a positive coronavirus case at Westmoreland Manor.
“We are being raked over the coals and we are unable to treat our own long-term employees equitably,” Chew said. “For example, DNA is charging us more than every other home in southwestern Pennsylvania except one... No one is negotiating with these companies; they are just accepting whatever these companies want.”
Under the agreements, all DNA staff at Westmoreland Manor are eligible for hazard pay — ranging from $39 per hour for non-certified aides working weekday per-diem shifts to $105 per hour for contracted RNs working weekend shifts — regardless of whether they’re working on a unit where a resident has tested positive for the virus, Chew said.
The agreement with Reliant Staffing calls for aides and nurses working on “yellow” or “red” units at Westmoreland Manor when the facility has a positive coronavirus case to be paid COVID rates ranging from $38 to $100 per hour.
County employees at the facility only qualify for hazard pay while working on “red” units when there is a positive case within the facility, Chew noted.
“Reliant Staffing didn’t even request hazard pay until very recently, undoubtedly, to align with the public rates we’ve been paying DNA,” Chew said. “I have sent additional temp agency recommendations to the Manor, but no new contracts have been signed. We need to pursue getting help from other agencies and reconfigure how we handle overtime with our own staff. In all of my years at Pitt/UPMC, I never saw such fiscal irresponsibility. As a fiscal conservative, I believe it is our duty to save taxpayer money without sacrificing quality or service whenever we can. This is not the way Westmoreland County taxpayers should be treated.”
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved submitting an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) seeking $3,951,757 in funding from the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
CHIRP funding will be provided in the form of block grants to each county based on population and will be allocated by Feb. 28, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.
“The commonwealth’s hospitality industry is critical to the lives and livelihoods of so many Pennsylvanians, and it’s undeniable that it has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “After months of calling for support for our hospitality establishments and their employees, I am pleased that the General Assembly have allocated millions of dollars in resources to protect and preserve this industry.”
CHIRP grants are to be awarded by counties to businesses who meet eligibility in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum. Among the eligibility restrictions are a cap of 300 full-time equivalent employees and a maximum tangible net worth of no more than $15 million.
The commissioners also on Thursday approved the following items of note:
- An amended reimbursement agreement for the Westmoreland County Bridge No. 29 Brewery Bridge project in Latrobe. The amended agreement supplements additional funding for the construction phase and extends the term of the agreement to June 30, 2023. Funding for the project includes roughly $2,644,000 from federal sources and $661,000 in Westmoreland County Act 13 funds;
- Appointing Diane Heming and Ed Callahan to three-year terms on the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation Citizens Advisory Board, effective Jan. 1, 2021;
- Appointing Emil Bove to the Westmoreland County Conservation District as public director for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024;
- Appointing Paul Sarver to the Westmoreland County Conservation District as farmer director for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024;
- Appointing Chew to the Westmoreland County Conservation District for the term Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
