The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved utilizing a printing company based in Blair County to handle the printing and distribution of mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election.
After reviewing mail-in ballot proposals from seven printing companies, Elections Bureau director JoAnn Sebastiani recommended Claysburg-based NPC, Inc. to handle the work.
The county will pay NPC $1.11 to $1.15 per ballot, plus postage, depending on the number of ballots needed, and an additional 25 cents per ballot sheet if a two-sided ballot is required.
The move is a shift from the company the county contracted with for mail-in ballots in November’s general election, Cleveland-based Midwest Direct Presort Mailing, which was among the companies submitting proposals for the May primary ballots.
Ballot distribution became a concern leading up to the Nov. 3 election as the county announced in early October that MidWest Direct was experiencing delays in getting ballots out to voters.
The first batch of absentee and mail-in ballot applications was submitted on Oct. 3 to MidWest Direct, according to a county news release. Those ballots were to begin being mailed out Oct. 6, but as of Oct. 8 had not been mailed. The ballots went out after a delay of about a week, and the company experienced another delay later in October, but eventually met its deadline for printing and distributing the ballots to voters.
The company gave the county a discount of $2,500 on the final bill for the general election ballots, solicitor Melissa Guiddy said Thursday.
Pennsylvania voters had the option for “no excuse needed” mail-in voting for the first time in 2020. Midwest Direct distributed more than 76,000 mail-in ballots by mail for the November election.
Turnout for primary elections is typically lower, with around 40,000 mail-in and absentee ballots distributed to county voters for the 2020 primary.
Voters can apply for mail-in ballots in person at the county courthouse or online at pavoterservices.pa.gov. Some county voters who indicated a preference for mail-in ballots previously have also been contacted by the Elections Bureau with the option to automatically receive mail-in ballots for future elections.
The commissioners stuck with a familiar firm for other election supplies for the May primary, awarding the bid for candidate specimen ballots, official ballots and election supplies to William Penn Printing for $57,972.06.
In other business of note Thursday, the commissioners approved:
- Another schedule modification and revised completion for the PennDOT agreement with Markosky Engineering for the Westmoreland County Bridge No. 29 Brewery Bridge project. Construction work was previously planned to begin in spring 2021 on the roughly $2.5 million replacement of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery. The commissioners in December approved extending the previous completion date by an additional 95 days to March 8, 2021. Thursday’s modification, which cites “unforeseen delays with the project letting for construction,” pushes the deadline back to the end of 2021;
- Appointing Sara Stenger to replace Dirk Matson as the Mental Health Representative on the Southwest Behavioral Health Management Inc. board of directors as of February 1, 2021.
