The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved selling a 110-acre plot of county-owned land in Hempfield and Unity townships to the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation (WCIDC), giving the cash-strapped county a $2.4 million financial boost and the WCIDC a site for a planned mixed-use development.
The property, located off Georges Station Road between Route 30 and Donohoe Road, is being eyed as a place where people can live, work and — with convenient access to local recreational amenities like Twin Lakes Park and Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park — play.
A variety of uses are being eyed for the property, including “sites to support regional headquarters, back-office and financial operations, healthcare services and advanced technology opportunities,” according to information released Thursday by the WCIDC. “As envisioned, the project could support as many as 500 jobs when fully occupied and include residential development and potentially a small commercial district.”
“This is a win-win for county residents,” Commissioners Chairman Sean Kertes said in a statement Thursday. “We’re setting the stage for much-needed development in the center of the county, and the revenue from the sale will enable us, as county commissioners, to do so while being responsible stewards of taxpayers’ money.
“Our comprehensive plan identified several strategies and specific actions to support local business growth and to compete for regional attraction projects, and one of those is to provide development-ready sites. The idea of having sites for office buildings and residential development within the same property footprint is really exciting. This is going to make it easy for health care businesses or the tech industry to find a home in Westmoreland.”
An independent appraisal by Hayden Appraisal Services set a total valuation for the property at $2.4 million, or roughly $21,800 per acre for the unimproved land.
“Anyone who knows me knows I’m about fiscal responsibility,” Commissioner Doug Chew said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for the county to responsibly spur economic development while also generating revenue. The fact that the price was determined by an unbiased appraisal made this an easy decision.”
The property was once part of a county-owned farm, but has been unused for decades. The WCIDC previously developed a portion of the former farm into an industrial park along Donohoe Road.
WCIDC executive director Jason Rigone said the mixed-use plan for the property is a new direction for development in the county after previous projects taken on by the WCIDC have been industrial parks.
“We’re really excited to introduce this new product type into the county,” Rigone said. “The idea that you could live and work within the same development and then easily connect to the recreational opportunities at Twin Lakes Park is unique. That said, we recognize there are congestion challenges from all of the past development, so serious consideration of traffic improvements is needed first.”
According to the news release, the development is expected to feature slots ranging in size from one to eight acres. With the project being in the conceptual design phase, construction isn’t expected to begin until 2021.
“There’s a lot of momentum building right now between Westmoreland Mall and the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said. “We’ve got the new Live! Casino opening later this year and bringing 500 new jobs to the area, and we have $11 million in runway upgrades set to take place at the airport, which will increase travel options for residents and local businesses. This office park will similarly increase career options for residents.”
The WCIDC is funding the purchase with a mix of low-interest financing and internal revenue sources, and anticipates spending $6 million to $8 million to fully develop the concept. A $1 million state grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program has been secured for the development, according to the news release.
The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the sale, with the sale’s closing to take place no later than Sept. 4. In their roles as WCIDC directors, the commissioners approved purchasing the property, along with agreements with Provident Real Estate Advisors for an appraisal and analysis report of the property for $3,800 and with H.F. Lenz Company for $15,280 for preliminary site review, engineering and cost estimating services.
