The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday approved preliminary measures for a planned $140 million bond issue they said will help hold off the need for a property tax increase by bolstering the county’s pension fund.
“This will reduce the general fund burden,” commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said. “We’re saving general fund expenditures that we can use for other means.”
The pension obligation bond issue was planned for when the commissioners approved a $339.7 million budget for 2021 in December.
The county’s director of financial administration Meghan McCandless said recent estimates projected the county’s payment to the pension fund that covers more than 1,300 government retirees could be as much as $17.7 million this year, with the county’s general fund taking the hit for roughly 60% of that total.
Borrowing the $140 million through the pension obligation bond issue was budgeted to save the county about $5 million in 2021, McCandless said, but the actual savings could be closer to $7.5 million this year.
The bond issue will be dedicated specifically to making annual contributions to the pension fund, which was recently valued at more than $500 million and was nearly 82% funded. With the bond issue, McCandless said, the pension account would be fully funded.
“Especially given the pandemic, the commissioners wanted to do whatever possible to avoid a tax increase,” McCandless said, “which is why we’re moving forward with the bond issue.”
The previous board of commissioners approved the county’s first property tax increase in 15 years, implementing a 2.4% tax hike for the 2020 budget. The commissioners kept the property tax rate steady at 21.149 mills for the 2021 budget.
Among the agenda items related to the bond issue, the commissioners approved:
- A resolution expressing the intention to incur debt;
- Underwriting engagement letters and disclosures appointing Boenning & Scattergood, NW Capital Markets, Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co., to serve as underwriters for the pension obligation bond;
- An agreement with Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, LLC, in an amount not to exceed $25,000 plus additional expenses for legal advertisements and filing fees, for services as bond counsel;
- An agreement with Susquehanna Group Advisors Inc., for services as financial advisor to assist in preparation of the 2021 bond issue in the amount not to exceed $50,000, contingent on the bond closing.
