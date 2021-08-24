The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners has decided to hold a public hearing to gather input on how the county should spend $105 million in American Rescue funds after hearing from dozens of community members, either in person or in written comments, during the last public board meeting on Aug. 12.
Among those who commented were three dozen members of the Voice of Westmoreland, a local grassroots group, who called for the commissioners to allocate for more mental health treatment programs, affordable housing and other social service initiatives.
The commissioners received the county’s first allocation — more than $52 million — this year and expect another payment later this year. Early restrictions on the use of the money was limited to coronavirus relief programs, water and sewer upgrades and broadband improvements. The money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent before Dec. 31, 2026, according to officials.
The commissioners are expecting federal guidelines to be refined and look for more detailed instructions that could expand the uses for those funds in the future.
Voice of Westmoreland reportedly surveyed county residents this past summer and the vast majority favored social services and housing assistance as their preferred use of the funds. More than 700 responses were reportedly received.
While the commissioners have had preliminary discussion on the funds that included upgrades to county facilities and the building of a backup 911 dispatch building, human service programs likely could also receive some funding, according to the commissioners.
Spending coronavirus relief funds has been a challenge. While the county received nearly $4 million earmarked for local restaurants and other hospitality businesses that suffered financial loss because of the pandemic, less than half of the number of expected applications were received. The county doubled grant amounts to ensure all the money was spent.
In addition, rental assistance grants applications, part of multiple federal relief programs, have also been slow to come into the county. Westmoreland County received more than $26 million for the programs, but only 1,200 residents submitted grant applications and so far, just $2.29 million has been spent.
A date for the public hearing on spending the American Rescue funds has not yet been set.
Tax office shut for outbreak
In addition, the tax office at the county courthouse was shuttered to the public for most of last week after several employees tested positive for coronavirus. County officials reported three employees in the first-floor courthouse annex office had contracted the virus on Wednesday, but shut the office down Aug. 9 after learning at least one worker had reported having symptoms of COVID-19.
Many of the office functions, such as payments on the office website, were able to continue remotely while the office was closed.
Private company hired for election office
In another county office, things are getting back to business as the county hired a private company to help oversee the next three elections and train staff in the election bureau. The commissioners agreed to pay Election Systems & Software LLC of Nebraska $112,000 to offer training and technical assistance ahead of and during the next general election and for the 2022 primary and general elections over the next 18 months.
The move was necessary as the election bureau has been reorganized completely and has practically a brand new staff after the June firing of election bureau director JoAnn Sebastiani following a problem-plagued May primary.
The issues included operational and performance issues surrounding the primary in which one district judge race was completely left off of the ballot in four precincts in Mount Pleasant and a vacant seat on the Southmoreland School Board was also excluded from the ballot.
In addition, late mail-in ballots, delays of post-election results and confusion over an announcement of write-in winners in more than a dozen races were also cited as problems with the previous administration.
These problems and others is what led the commissioners to decide on the new deal with ES&S, the company that sold the county their new voting machines in 2019. The county has had an ongoing relationship with the company, which served in a similar capacity over the last year.
Last year, the commissioners awarded ES&S a $86,350 contract to test each piece of voting equipment at the county’s 307 precincts. As part of the new contract, ES&S will train staff to create the ballot, test voting equipment and provide technical assistance on Election Day and in the days that follow as votes are being tabulated, according to county officials.
Currently, the election bureau is being overseen by Scott Ross, the county’s information systems director, and Greg McCloskey, director of the county’s public works department. Interviews with candidates to fill the director’s job and other vacant posts are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.