The Westmoreland County Commissioners said hundreds of small businesses and nonprofit organizations headquartered in the county applied for funding to offset costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic through two new Westmoreland CARES grant programs during the weeklong window for applications last month.
Because of the volume of applications — a total of 500 between the two programs — it may take some time before the commissioners begin approving disbursements of funds from the Westmoreland CARES Small Business Support Grant Program and Westmoreland CARES Nonprofit Support Grant Program.
The grant programs are funded using federal CARES Act money provided to the county through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development, under the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program.
Each of the Westmoreland CARES grant programs was initially allocated $5 million from the county’s total pool of $31,508,670 in federal funding through the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant program.
The Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland (EGC) is helping the county handle the receipt of Westmoreland CARES grant applications and confirming the applications are complete and responsive to the posted requirements before passing them along to the commissioners for approval.
ECG president and CEO Jim Smith said Thursday that 375 small businesses and 125 nonprofits submitted applications for Westmoreland CARES funding prior to the application deadline of July 30.
Through the Westmoreland CARES grant programs, nonprofit organizations and small businesses with less than 100 employees were eligible to apply for grant awards of up to $25,000, or 25% of calculated losses due to COVID-19, whichever is less. Under both programs, nonprofits and small businesses must be headquartered in Westmoreland County to qualify.
Smith said it remained to be determined exactly how many applicants would be awarded funding through the programs.
“It will really go by dollar amounts,” Smith said. “The maximum grant award on these is $25,000. If everybody got the maximum, you would be cut off at 200 per (program), but we’re already seeing plenty of businesses as we work down through the received applications that are nowhere near that. It will be more than 200 businesses. Whether or not there’s enough for all 375, we’ll have to wait and see.”
Federal guidelines require the county to use the federal CARES Act funding by the end of the year, but “there is no timeline for future rounds,” of Westmoreland CARES grant applications or awards, Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.
County officials were initially optimistic that some funding through the Westmoreland CARES programs could be awarded at Thursday’s meeting of the county’s Board of Commissioners. The time needed for reviewing the paperwork associated with the 500 grant applications required funding disbursements to be pushed back.
“We are just taking our time and over the next couple weeks will go over them,” Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes said of the applications.
“There is a lot of eligibility checks that still have to be done,” regarding the applications, Commissioner Doug Chew added.
Distribution of the CARES Act funding received by the county was a hot topic for public comment at Thursday’s meeting, with more than a dozen members of the “Voice of Westmoreland” nonprofit organization submitting comments by email expressing concern over how the county would use the $31.5 million in federal funds.
The comments from Voice of Westmoreland members all carried a similar message, calling for the commissioners to commit CARES money to making free COVID-19 testing convenient and accessible to county residents, supporting contact tracing efforts to combat the spread of the virus and providing vouchers so low-income families with school-age children can access broadband internet service for online instruction.
The commissioners said they were supportive of the ideas, noting that the state Department of Health oversees testing and contact tracing since Westmoreland County doesn’t have its own county health department, and noted that school districts were awarded their own pools of federal coronavirus funding that can be used to address students’ technology needs for online learning.
The commissioners during Thursday’s meeting also approved a grant agreement with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of State for $3,437,845.80 in DOS Grants for Election Modernization and Security funds. The funding from the state can be used to reimburse costs associated with the county’s purchase of new voting machines to meet mandates from Gov. Tom Wolf requiring all counties to have voting equipment in place prior to the 2020 presidential election that is capable of creating a verifiable paper record of ballots.
The previous board of commissioners in October approved purchasing the new voting machines, which were used for the first time in June’s primary election.
The new machines replaced touch-screen voting systems that had been used in the county since 2005 that did not meet requirements of the mandate.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following items of note:
- Submitting an application seeking up to $3.4 million in Lead Hazard Reduction Grant funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be used for a comprehensive program to identify and control lead-based paint hazards in eligible privately owned housing;
- A third amendment to an agreement with Global Tel*Link Corporation (GTL) to provide each inmate at Westmoreland County Prison with one free video visit of up to 10 minutes per week during the month of August. The county will pay GTL 60 cents per minute for the video visits;
- A professional services agreement with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to prepare construction drawings and documents, assist with permitting and provided limited construction management for the replacement and repair of retaining walls and walkways around the lower lake at Twin Lakes Park for a fee of $25,000;
- A right-of-way settlement package totaling $2,200 for temporary construction and sidewalk easements to allow for work on the Westmoreland County Bridge No. 29 (Brewery Bridge) project. Construction work is planned to begin in spring 2021 on the roughly $2.5 million replacement of the bridge that carries Ligonier Street over the Loyalhanna Creek near City Brewing Co.’s Latrobe brewery;
- Rejecting bids for commercial window cleaning services for county buildings and for installation of outdoor drinking fountains after receiving only one bid for each project;
- Awarding the bid for sound system upgrades for courtrooms to Horizon Information Systems, the low bidder meeting specifications at $116,650.
