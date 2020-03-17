The Westmoreland County Commissioners on Tuesday announced that beginning Wednesday, March 18, the county government will be limited to “essential functions only,” through 8 a.m. March 30.
The commissioners in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic charged each county department and row office with evaluating essential and non-essential personnel and functions based on county statutes.
The county government will operate as normal until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.