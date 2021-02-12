Responding to public comments pushing the county to help alleviate the frustrations of those who have been unable to receive coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the Westmoreland County Commissioners on Thursday said they plan to coordinate a county registry to aid in vaccine distribution.
The commissioners said they plan to engage in talks with Excela Health beginning next week regarding a COVID-19 vaccine database that would allow county residents who want the vaccine to register for appointments, when available, or to be contacted when doses of the vaccine become available.
“We are doing something at this point to assist and make sure that the residents of Westmoreland County who want a vaccine, when they are available to the general public, we will be there to provide it for them,” Commissioner Sean Kertes said.
More than a dozen individuals submitted public comments regarding the county’s COVID-19 vaccine issues ahead of Thursday’s meeting and criticized the commissioners for not taking a more hands-on approach to coordinate vaccine distribution.
Several commenters noted vaccine registries in other counties. The Fayette County commissioners last week announced the creation of a county registry to allow residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines. Allegheny County, through its county health department, has been able to administer vaccinations directly. Westmoreland County does not have its own health department.
“Our county is passing the buck,” Sarah Skidmore of Greensburg wrote in one public comment submitted for Thursday’s meeting.
“Westmoreland County needs a centralized registration system that includes a way to reach people without internet access, more public education about the vaccine and transportation options for people who need a ride.”
Kertes said because Westmoreland County doesn’t have its own health department, the state doesn’t provide doses of the vaccine directly to the county, but instead distributes them to local providers like Excela and pharmacies. That’s part of the reason he said the county is hoping Excela can take on a lead role in establishing the county registry, he said.
“If Excela declines, by all means I have every intention of stepping up to do a waiting list and registry like Fayette County does,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said. “The problem is Westmoreland County is not getting the vaccine, we need to work with one of the health care providers.”
Cerilli noted the county won’t be administering vaccinations. That would still be up to local providers. A county vaccine registry would help residents have access to vaccination appointments offered through those local providers when doses of the vaccine are available.
At this time, there are no plans to establish a statewide COVID-19 vaccination registry, Pennsylvania Department of Health deputy press secretary Maggi Barton told the Bulletin.
“While we are always open to ways we can improve our systems and processes, we know providers across the state already have an existing relationships with residents as well as existing registration systems to support the current process in place,” Barton said. “Additionally, we know either way those states with a centralized system face the same problem — limited vaccine.”
