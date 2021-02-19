Longtime president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce Chad Amond was honored Thursday during the organization’s annual State of the County event, held virtually this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Current and former county commissioners lauded Amond’s work over the past decade to promote local businesses as head of the chamber and for his commitment to bettering the county.
Amond, 46, of Unity Township has headed the chamber since 2011 and has continued in his roles as president and CEO since announcing last summer that he had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable form of dementia called primary progressive aphasia that will eventually leave him unable to speak, read, write and understand others.
The current and former commissioners did not mention Amond’s illness during Thursday’s surprise remarks.
“This was not on the agenda. I thank the chamber members and my staff. I love you and love Westmoreland County and Pennsylvania,” Amond said, holding back tears after the commissioners’ words. “I thank you so much.”
Commissioners chairman Sean Kertes praised Amond’s tireless work to promote Westmoreland County as the county’s three current commissioners, as well as former commissioners Ted Kopas, Charles Anderson and Tyler Courtney offered remarks.
“Today’s about thanking you and giving you the appreciation you deserve, how you made this place grow, from what you’ve done for the Westmoreland chamber,” Commissioner Sean Kertes said.
“We could not be more appreciative. This is what’s it’s about. Politicians like to take credit for everything, Chad, but we’re giving it back to you because you do a lot of work, let’s be honest.”
Courtney, a former Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce board president, credited Amond for the existence of the annual State of the County event and called Amond one of his closest friends.
“You actually made us one of the leading chambers in the state because of the things you’ve brought to the plate,” Courtney said.
Kopas, meanwhile, praised Amond’s commitment to making Westmoreland County better and devising ways to promote the region.
“I’ve always valued your advice, counsel and suggestions, even when I didn’t necessary ask for it,” Kopas said. “You care. That is something you can’t emphasize enough these days. You care about making our area a better place. You care about including all voices at the table, care about people. It is that example you set for which I am most grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.