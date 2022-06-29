The Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to extend an agreement with the county prison’s health care provider for a second time at a special meeting.
The extension moves the end date of the original contract with Wexford Health Sources, Inc. from April 30, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2022, to give the county extra time to review proposals from three other providers for inmate health and medication-assisted treatment (MAT), which would allow the prison’s health care provider to continue quality substance abuse treatment for inmates.
According to Commissioner Sean Kertes, the county received grant funding in order to provide the MAT program for its inmates.
“I’m very proud to have this available in our jail,” Kertes said.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following:
- Contract of $48,141 to Charm-Tex for uniforms and linens at the prison;
- Revise and rebid for three new SUVS, three new cargo vans or a combination of a total of three new vehicles for the Area Agency on Aging after no bids were received;
- Amendment to agreements approved in February 2022 for lead hazard control services for lead-based paint control and Healthy Homes Program of Westmoreland County with Disaster Restoration Services of Greater Pittsburgh, Holland Company LLC, Broderick’s Complete Contracting LLC, Equity Preservation Services LLC and Low Country Building Solutions LLC;
- Contract of $61,901 to Tetra Tech Inc. for hazard mitigation plan consultant for the public safety department;
- Maximum rate of 62.5 cents per mile for county mileage reimbursement rate to the Internal Revenue Service.
The commissioners recessed the meeting until 10:45 a.m. Thursday when the board will vote on another matter that requires action before the next commissioners’ meeting.
